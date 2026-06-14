One Of Cameron Diaz's Supposedly Worst Fashion Moments Aged Like Fine Wine

When Cameron Diaz showed up to the 2002 Academy Awards, her outfit was labeled as a misfire by fashion experts, but over the years, many have realized that she was likely just ahead of her time. The "Charlie's Angels" star arrived on the Oscars red carpet in a cream-colored kimono-style gown from Emanuel Ungaro. Diaz's wrap dress featured a red floral pattern, plunging neckline, bell sleeves, and a full-length pleated skirt. To cinch the loose-fitting piece to her frame, Diaz added a belt around her midsection, and in typical Y2K fashion, she accessorized with a turquoise bracelet on one wrist. Adding to the carefree look, Diaz's hair was tied up in a loose bun.

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Originally, the look was not well-received. Diaz's ensemble earned her a spot on the all-time worst-dressed celebs at the Oscars list put together by Entertainment Weekly in February 2009. At the time, the outlet bashed the "Bad Teacher" star's belt and slapdash hairstyle. Over time, opinions on the kimono-style look changed. Years later, the 2002 Oscars dress got its flowers from fashionistas. In March 2023, online fashion influencer Liana Satenstein made an Instagram post reappraising Diaz's flowery outfit. Followers popped up in the comments and heaped praise on the effortlessly chic red carpet appearance.

Part of the initial blowback for the look came from Diaz looking as if she had put in minimal effort. During a YouTube segment with her friend and well-known makeup artist, Gucci Westman, Diaz revealed that her preparation for the 2002 Oscars truly was last-minute. "I'm literally like, 'Oh s***, I'm going to the Oscars, I forgot,'" Diaz said. Speaking about that once-misunderstood outfit gave insight into why Diaz decided to leave the spotlight.