The Worst Outfits In Golden Globes History

Hollywood is as known for its beautiful designer-driven fashion moments as it is for its most outrageous red carpet looks. Particularly for red carpet events like the Oscars or the Golden Globes, celebrities run the gamut between making a memorable entrance for the good or for the infamous. Most famous faces have experienced both of these moments, from A-listers to newcomers alike. In the end, it's all about the mixture between design and intention (and let's be real, what's trending that year).

Whether it's walking down the red carpet during awards season or simply choosing an outfit for a public event, celebrities (and their stylists) have the infinite added pressure of making not only the right choice, but also a memorable one. "I think, 'Oh my Lord, you must have thought you looked good,' and I must have, or I wouldn't have worn it," Dolly Parton once admitted of her fashion to Business Insider. "But I guess I didn't have nothing better at the time or I thought it looked good at the moment."

Below are some of the worst outfit decisions made by stars at the Golden Globes.