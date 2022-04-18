Diane Kruger Has Harsh Words For Paparazzi Who Take Photos Of Her Daughter

Diane Kruger seems to be one of the most honest celebrities in the industry, and she isn't afraid to call it as she sees it. The star has appeared in plenty of buzzworthy films like "Inglorious Basterds" and "In the Fade," and there was a time when she admitted her fame got to her head. The star told Town & Country that during one point in her career, she acted "arrogant." "I had been a model, I spoke three languages, I had a career. I felt I had it all figured out. And then I realized that I was living this very privileged life in my own bubble that I created and I [didn't] know anything about what [was] really going on in the world and I didn't ask enough questions," she told the outlet.

Luckily, she was able to change her perspective and come back down to earth. Kruger credited then-boyfriend Joshua Jackson for giving her a little bit of a reality check. Though Jackson seemed like a good match for Kruger, the couple called it quits in 2016 and she moved on with Norman Reedus. According to Us Weekly, the pair met on the set of "Sky" in 2015, but they didn't make their relationship public until 2017.

In 2018, the pair welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. Since then, Kruger has made it her mission to protect her daughter at all costs, and like a lot of celebrities, she's had enough of the paparazzi.