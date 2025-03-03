The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2025 Oscars
It's undeniable that awards season 2025 got off to a rocky start. With the wildfires that tore through Los Angeles, causing many celebrities to lose their homes, several major events got pushed back and caused a traffic jam of ceremonies. Still, the Oscars eventually arrived, the final major celebration of the year — well, before festival season starts and we hop on the merry-go-round all over again.
The 2025 Academy Awards may have been battling against a slow start to celebrating Hollywood's accomplishments this year, but many celebrities on the red carpet also fell prey to fashion mistakes based on the 'fits they chose for the industry's biggest night. In fact, some definitely didn't learn their lesson after landing on the worst-dressed list for the 2025 Golden Globes (we're looking at you, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, and Andrew Garfield). It was hard to narrow it down to a select few, but these stood out as the absolute worst looks from the 2025 Oscars.
Gal Gadot wore a tacky prom dress
Between her work on the "Fast and Furious" franchise and portraying Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot has been the cause of many controversial moments, one of which seems to be this dress. Showing up to the Academy Awards in a fabric shiny enough to be a polyester blend which looked eerily similar to a fabric used for curtains in the '80s and '90s, Gadot was possibly trying to pull a "Pretty In Pink" moment. However, where the main character in that film had to make her own dress due to lack of resources, Gadot has no excuse.
The angled drop waist and shiny fabric are a truly bad homage to the '80s. Plus, the tube top cut is a bit plain, had it been elevated just a bit, she really could have pulled this entire look off. The lack of statement earrings or even an exciting hairstyle really let the whole look down.
Andrew Garfield keeps making bad suit decisions
Not learning from his mistakes at the 2025 Golden Globes, Andrew Garfield once again wore an unfortunate suit. It's possible Garfield is still reeling from his split from ex Kate Tomas, which could explain the decision to wear all sad brown to an event notable for golden awards and elevated attire. The silk shirt plus the silk lining of the suit jacket is a classy touch; however, the glasses are just too much. The "Under The Silver Lake" actor shouldn't need to both dress and see in sepia.
Overall, the most egregious thing about this look is that all of it is an off-chocolate color. Even his boots are an unappetizing hue. Even when it comes to chocolate, too much of a good thing is simply, too much.
Lily-Rose Depp couldn't pick an era
Obviously Lily-Rose Depp grew up to be gorgeous, but the dress she wore to the 2025 Oscars was trying to be too many things. Though the "Nosferatu" actor should be praised for her wild performance in the film, this dress can't seem to find the right place. The bikini-style top feels very 2000s, the drop waist and subsequent tutu seem a little 1980s, and there's no era to place the random ruffles around her knees.
For all this mess, apparently the whole look took more than 500 hours to make, according to Elle — proof that diligent craft cannot buy diligent class.
Timothée Chalamet channeled 'Challengers'
Arriving on the Oscars red carpet, Timothée Chalamet once again flopped with his overall look. Opting for a bold statement, the "A Complete Unknown" star was wearing an outfit that appeared to be an homage to a different film entirely. Chalamet's bestie Zendaya starred in "Challengers" which somehow did not receive any Oscar nominations, so it appears Chalamet tried to dress up as a tennis ball to pay tribute.
Whereas the neon yellow look didn't suit him well — and could maybe have been pulled off if he had worn different shoes — this did not deter him and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner from packing on the PDA while at the ceremony.
Zoe Saldana's outfit was utterly confused
While Zoe Saldana attended the Academy Awards to represent the beleaguered "Emilia Pérez," the dress she wore to the red carpet also felt ready to be run over. The shiny deep maroon felt closer to a repurposed graduation gown than an elegant garment. The mesh gloves and tan top felt disembodied from the rest of the piece. While Saldana might have some conflicting feelings about the films that shot her to fame, she should certainly have some thoughts about this outfit.
The poofy tiers are not flattering to her absolutely stunning figure. Her jewelry seems too demure for the statement the rest of her look is possibly trying to make. All in all, it was a miss for her.
Ariana Grande dressed up as an alien ballerina
Wearing a dress reminiscent of the monster baddie from the movie "Nope," Ariana Grande once again graces the worst-dressed list. One of the weird things about Grande and Ethan Slater is that they don't show up together to most of their events. However, upon viewing what Grande has been wearing lately, we maybe can't blame Slater for wanting to be seen separately.
This look is low-key one of the better ones Grande has worn on the red carpet in recent history, but it still sends a strangely mixed message. For someone portraying Glinda in "Wicked," Grande could really push the limits of the outfits she's been seen in, especially while her co-star Cynthia Erivo does amazing work in this arena.
Joe Locke was all over the place
When "Agatha All Along" actor Joe Locke graced the red carpet for the Academy Awards, he was sure to make an entrance. However, this outfit might not have been the lasting legacy he wanted to plant. Several parts of this look work on their own — the white shirt, the jacket, the golden vest. But paired all together, with gray pants nonetheless, it leaves more questions than answers.
Should he pare some of this down for his next appearance on the red carpet, he just might land on the best-dressed list instead — but ultimately, too much is going on here.
Storm Reid dressed as little red riding hood
Whereas Zendaya's film "Challengers" was shut out from the Academy Awards, it appears her homies turned out for her. Storm Reid, Zendaya's friend from working on "Euphoria" together, arrived at the Oscars in style. However, that style was just a tad confusing, and ultimately, she was closer to nailing it than missing the mark.
Taking a bold risk in wearing a look that included a cape, it seemed as if Reid was aiming for a "Little Red Riding Hood" gown, but was cut short by the rest of her dress. The train is well structured, but how short her dress is makes the whole appearance a bit cacophonous. The shade of red Reid chose also felt a little off — had she chosen something just a bit deeper it would have really popped. Ultimately, the whole look lacked one thing that could have truly elevated it — a hood to match the cape.
Michelle Yeoh needs a new seamstress
While Michelle Yeoh's journey to becoming a Hollywood superstar has been long and hard-fought, it appears she still could use some helping hands. Perpetually holding herself with grace, the action star can both stun audiences with her dramatic chops in "Crazy Rich Asians" while also being capable of jumping a motorcycle off a bridge and onto a moving train a la "Police Story 3: Super Cop."
For a woman containing so many multitudes, it's a shame that her look for the 2025 Oscars didn't do her justice. The royal blue is a gorgeous color on Yeoh, but the draping is all over the place. Plus, the hem at the bottom appears just a bit messy — as if an extra steam iron was needed or a different fabric should have been used. Yeoh, however, can pull off any look she wants, and none of us would ever question her as she could easily beat us in hand-to-hand combat.