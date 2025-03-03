The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2025 Oscars

It's undeniable that awards season 2025 got off to a rocky start. With the wildfires that tore through Los Angeles, causing many celebrities to lose their homes, several major events got pushed back and caused a traffic jam of ceremonies. Still, the Oscars eventually arrived, the final major celebration of the year — well, before festival season starts and we hop on the merry-go-round all over again.

The 2025 Academy Awards may have been battling against a slow start to celebrating Hollywood's accomplishments this year, but many celebrities on the red carpet also fell prey to fashion mistakes based on the 'fits they chose for the industry's biggest night. In fact, some definitely didn't learn their lesson after landing on the worst-dressed list for the 2025 Golden Globes (we're looking at you, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, and Andrew Garfield). It was hard to narrow it down to a select few, but these stood out as the absolute worst looks from the 2025 Oscars.