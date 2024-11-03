The Shady Rumor On Why Andrew Garfield And His Ex Kate Tomas Split

Andrew Garfield has been dubbed the internet's boyfriend for as long as he's been in the spotlight, and you can bet we've kept tabs on his love life. From his iconic relationship with Emma Stone to his brief romance with one of his most recent exes, "professional witch" Kate Tomas, Garfield's dating history has been a point of curiosity. Unlike his previous splits, Garfield and Tomas allegedly parted ways for a different reason: she reportedly saw a glaring red flag.

The details of their brief romance, which spanned early to mid-2024, are pretty scarce. Aside from a star-studded double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham, the two kept things under wraps. Tomas, who isn't exactly one for the limelight, hinted at her frustrations about dating someone famous in an interview with the Sunday Times. "It's frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it's always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man," she said. "I don't want to sit under anybody's shadow." And for the record, she also shot down rumors about using magic to "seduce" him. Meanwhile, Garfield stayed true to form and didn't say a word about the relationship — he's made it his brand, after all. In an interview with Esquire, he stuck to his guns: "I have never, and I won't ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone, ever," he told Esquire.

But word on the street is that his silence may have been part of the problem with Tomas. Apparently, she was frustrated by Garfield's lack of vocality — not just in their relationship, but on social issues she deeply cared about.