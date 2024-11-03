The Shady Rumor On Why Andrew Garfield And His Ex Kate Tomas Split
Andrew Garfield has been dubbed the internet's boyfriend for as long as he's been in the spotlight, and you can bet we've kept tabs on his love life. From his iconic relationship with Emma Stone to his brief romance with one of his most recent exes, "professional witch" Kate Tomas, Garfield's dating history has been a point of curiosity. Unlike his previous splits, Garfield and Tomas allegedly parted ways for a different reason: she reportedly saw a glaring red flag.
The details of their brief romance, which spanned early to mid-2024, are pretty scarce. Aside from a star-studded double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham, the two kept things under wraps. Tomas, who isn't exactly one for the limelight, hinted at her frustrations about dating someone famous in an interview with the Sunday Times. "It's frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it's always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man," she said. "I don't want to sit under anybody's shadow." And for the record, she also shot down rumors about using magic to "seduce" him. Meanwhile, Garfield stayed true to form and didn't say a word about the relationship — he's made it his brand, after all. In an interview with Esquire, he stuck to his guns: "I have never, and I won't ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone, ever," he told Esquire.
But word on the street is that his silence may have been part of the problem with Tomas. Apparently, she was frustrated by Garfield's lack of vocality — not just in their relationship, but on social issues she deeply cared about.
Kate reportedly wanted Andrew to be more 'radical'
When exactly Kate Tomas and Andrew Garfield called it quits is anyone's guess — honestly, we don't even know when their relationship officially started. And while the reasons behind the split remain murky, sources claim it was Tomas who pulled the plug, allegedly because Garfield wasn't as politically outspoken as she'd hoped. A supposed tipster dished to gossip the site Deuxmoi, "It looks like Andrew Garfield's girlfriend Dr. Kate Tomas broke up with him for not being a political radical. She posted a long post about celebrities not using their platform and it's obviously about him." The post in question is Tomas' lengthy rant on Instagram, where she vented about celebrities who stay silent on important issues. "What cultivate power if when you have a chance to use it you don't, for fear of losing it?" she wrote.
But if the rumors are true, it doesn't seem like there are any hard feelings. In a now-deleted comment, Tomas responded to a fan asking if they were still together and to pass along their love for Garfield. She replied, "We broke up months ago but I'm sure he will be happy to know that he is loved."
To be fair to Garfield, he's not completely off the radar when it comes to activism. He's a vocal supporter of Palestine and even signed an open letter to President Biden urging for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. As for his low profile on social media? Well, that's intentional." I give just what I feel comfortable giving. And it's authentic. It's me," he once told The New York Times. "But there's parts of me that are mine and that I want — need — to protect. And I am very, very happy with that."