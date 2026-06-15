The Britney Spears Fashion Flop That Became One Of Her Most Iconic Looks

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Britney Spears made history when she and Justin Timberlake showed up at the 2001 AMAs in matching denim-on-denim ensembles that would become of one of the most referenced red carpet looks of that era. You know the one. The look has been recreated and reimagined by dozens of celebrities (perhaps most famously by Katy Perry and Riff Raff at the 2014 VMAs) and fans (often as a Halloween costume), but at the time, it was considered a fashion flop. Clad in a strapless patchwork dress by the fashion duo Kurt and Bart, Spears accessorized her outfit with a rhinestone choker necklace, a denim purse, and a silver belt. Meanwhile, Timberlake sported a custom denim suit by Steven Gerstein, complete with a matching hat, boots, and sunglasses.

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In honor of the fashion moment, Gerstein spoke to Jezebel, recalling how the looks came together almost two decades after the so-called "prince and princess of pop" made a splash on the AMAs red carpet. "We were in New Orleans when Britney and Justin were like, 'We're doing matching denim.' And I was like, 'How are you doing that? Who is doing that?'" said the designer. But it was settled: they decided to take a suit Timberlake had worn on the cover of NSYNC's "Celebrity" album and turn it into a Canadian tuxedo.

They never thought the matching looks would end up becoming a pop culture moment. "[I]t was just two kids, wanting to do something cool, and being super cute, matching," Gerstein told the outlet. "It was kind of like their prom." He added, They had an idea, and we did what they wanted as opposed to the other way around. ... The rest is history."