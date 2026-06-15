Amy Adams' Daughter Is Growing Up To Be Gorgeous (& Could Be Twins With Another A-List Star)
In 2026, Amy Adams attended the red carpet premiere of her new Apple TV show "Cape Fear" at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles with her husband, Darren Le Gallo, and their only child, Aviana Olea Le Gallo, in tow. Those who remember Aviana as the shy little girl at Adams' 2017 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony (seen above) would probably be surprised to see how much she's grown over the past several years. She turned heads in a blue bandage dress and plain white heels with pin-straight hair that was parted in the middle, and minimal makeup on her face. The gorgeous teen stood next to her mother, who wore an off-white dress from Brandon Maxwell and looked altogether excited to be supported by her family.
Though one could describe Aviana as a perfect mix of her parents — she has her father's eyes and Adams' facial structure — many thought the 16-year-old resembles another famous actor, namely Scarlett Johansson when she was younger. On Instagram, someone gushed, "Love Amy Adams so much and her daughter is glowing." Another wondered, "Uhm.. why am I seeing Scarlett Johansson?" Others claimed she looks like a mix of Amber Heard and Johansson. (Some suggested even Jessica Alba.) Either way, "She's absolutely stunning !!!" exclaimed another.
Speaking to ET on the red carpet, Adams shared how she feels about Aviana joining her at the premiere. "I'm like, always so worried. I think more about her than myself when I'm out for these things," she admitted. "She's excited to be here," the proud mom added. "We just started. I told her when she was like 15 or 16, I'd let her sort of come, and so this is the first time she's actually sitting through a screening."
Amy Adams' daughter inherited her mother's musical chops
Born in May 2010, Amy Adams' daughter Aviana Olea Le Gallo has lived her life primarily away from the spotlight. As a child, though, she appeared in some of her parents' films, including, perhaps most notably, Disney's live-action film "Disenchanted" starring her mother, but still hadn't pursued acting by the time she reached high school. During a visit on "Live With Kelly and Mark," the actor said she wouldn't be opposed to her daughter following in her or her husband's footsteps. "If it feeds her soul and she loves it, I'm here for it," stressed Adams (via People). "But so far, she has no interest." She has, however, shown a strong interest in music, suggesting a possible future in the field.
Appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2021, Adams shared that Aviana has an incredible singing voice and knows how to play the drums and bass guitar. "She's so cool," the proud mom gushed. "She's much cooler than I ever was and am." At the time, Aviana was 11 and had just begun to explore her musical talents. "She gets a lot of stage fright but I think she's gained some confidence by doing it over Zoom, strangely enough," the "Dear Evan Hansen" star elaborated. "She sings with her band at School of Rock. ... She's extremely musical" (via Today).
Aside from music, Aviana also took ballet lessons as a young child but quit her training by the time she was 10. These days, she writes for the student newspaper The Oracle, where her bio states that she also has a background in sports, including tennis and skiing. At this point, only time will tell if she follows in her parents' footsteps in the arts or chooses another career path entirely.