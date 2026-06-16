How Anna Faris Is Making A Comeback And Defying Hollywood Beauty Standards
Anna Faris returned to the "Scary Movie" franchise 20 years after appearing in "Scary Movie 4," and she couldn't be more proud. And she's not just making a comeback; she's defying Hollywood's beauty standards by daring to embrace her age. During the world premiere of the film in June 2026 (seen below), Faris stepped out in a black cutout dress with her platinum blond hair pulled back. She wore simple makeup that didn't hide the wrinkles expected on a 49-year-old. She looked great and natural. The "Scary Movie" franchise is back — and so is Faris.
Even though Faris once felt that starring in the parody film held her back, she now has a greater appreciation for her role in the iconic series. "It has been like an odd struggle for me and defining, frustrating, gratifying," she told The Hollywood Reporter at the Los Angeles premiere. On the one hand, she has always been grateful for the relationship she developed with fans of the franchise. But on the other, her younger self would have liked to have expanded her roles. "I've spent 25 years feeling the love from people [but] I didn't win any awards, I couldn't even get an audition for like dramatic stuff," she said.
But now she's older and ready to return to her roots with a deeper appreciation for her "Scary Movie" role's place in pop culture. "[I'm part of] the OGs, like I'm a pillar now. And look at me, try to knock me over — I'm stable now," she said. And fans feel the same way. "Millennials we UP!!!! The OG's back this is iconic," an Instagram user raved below the official trailer. The more Faris matures, the more she's comfortable in her own skin — and it shows.
Anna Faris feels that aging is liberating
Anna Faris has found aging a lot easier than she imagined it would be when she was younger. While she did struggle with Hollywood's beauty standards in her early career, she became more accepting of herself later on. The biggest change happened when Faris welcomed her son, Jack, whom she co-parents with Chris Pratt. For the first time, the way her body looked didn't matter to her. "I'd never enjoyed food more and I didn't care. My vanity was completely tidal-waved by the need to just nourish this thing," she told Women's Health in 2018.
And with that, other changes followed. Faris learned that her body can do amazing things regardless of whether it conforms to societal standards. That brought her newfound self-acceptance. "The larger picture is that I feel happier as I get older. You know how in your 20s and 30s you think, '[Aging] must be so miserable?' But I don't have as many hang-ups now. There's a wonderful liberation," she concluded.
That is part of the reason Faris, who is now married to Michael Barrett, has found so much enjoyment in returning to the "Scary Movie" franchise. She had nearly come to terms with the realization that there may not be a place for her in Hollywood anymore. "I had been coming around to the idea of Hollywood sort of putting me out to pasture. And that was okay," she told Entertainment Weekly in 2026. And then the Wayan brothers called her. Now, Faris is ready to embrace life's transformations with more self-love and acceptance.