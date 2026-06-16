How Anna Faris Is Making A Comeback And Defying Hollywood Beauty Standards

Anna Faris returned to the "Scary Movie" franchise 20 years after appearing in "Scary Movie 4," and she couldn't be more proud. And she's not just making a comeback; she's defying Hollywood's beauty standards by daring to embrace her age. During the world premiere of the film in June 2026 (seen below), Faris stepped out in a black cutout dress with her platinum blond hair pulled back. She wore simple makeup that didn't hide the wrinkles expected on a 49-year-old. She looked great and natural. The "Scary Movie" franchise is back — and so is Faris.

Even though Faris once felt that starring in the parody film held her back, she now has a greater appreciation for her role in the iconic series. "It has been like an odd struggle for me and defining, frustrating, gratifying," she told The Hollywood Reporter at the Los Angeles premiere. On the one hand, she has always been grateful for the relationship she developed with fans of the franchise. But on the other, her younger self would have liked to have expanded her roles. "I've spent 25 years feeling the love from people [but] I didn't win any awards, I couldn't even get an audition for like dramatic stuff," she said.

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But now she's older and ready to return to her roots with a deeper appreciation for her "Scary Movie" role's place in pop culture. "[I'm part of] the OGs, like I'm a pillar now. And look at me, try to knock me over — I'm stable now," she said. And fans feel the same way. "Millennials we UP!!!! The OG's back this is iconic," an Instagram user raved below the official trailer. The more Faris matures, the more she's comfortable in her own skin — and it shows.