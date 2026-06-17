Where Exes Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Stand Today After Their Divorce

There was once a time when Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's relationship was viewed as the perfect Hollywood love story. The bumbling sweetheart from "Parks and Recreation" and the comedic knockout rising through the A-lister ranks seemed like a match made in heaven until their unexpected divorce. Faris' walk down the "Scary Movie 6" red carpet with her and Pratt's 13-year-old son, Jack, served as a reminder of what once was between the couple.

The two stars famously met on the set of "Take Me Home Tonight" and tied the knot in 2009. They welcomed Jack in 2012 in a bit of a scare, as he had to spend some time in the NICU. All seemed great for the family until the couple announced their separation in 2017, finalizing their divorce in 2018. Both appeared to take an amicable approach to co-parenting while keeping things private. Pratt notably moved on fairly quickly, proposing in early 2019 to Katherine Schwarzenegger within just a few short months of the finalized divorce. Faris married cinematographer Michael Barrett in 2021.

Evidence of their co-parenting was captured for the first time in nearly seven years for Jack's sixth-grade graduation in 2025. According to Page Six, Pratt and Faris kept it friendly, taking photos and chatting. It appears that the two have maintained a healthy relationship from a distance. Faris spoke to People about her relationship with both Pratt and Schwarzenegger, saying, "They're very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support."