Where Exes Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Stand Today After Their Divorce
There was once a time when Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's relationship was viewed as the perfect Hollywood love story. The bumbling sweetheart from "Parks and Recreation" and the comedic knockout rising through the A-lister ranks seemed like a match made in heaven until their unexpected divorce. Faris' walk down the "Scary Movie 6" red carpet with her and Pratt's 13-year-old son, Jack, served as a reminder of what once was between the couple.
The two stars famously met on the set of "Take Me Home Tonight" and tied the knot in 2009. They welcomed Jack in 2012 in a bit of a scare, as he had to spend some time in the NICU. All seemed great for the family until the couple announced their separation in 2017, finalizing their divorce in 2018. Both appeared to take an amicable approach to co-parenting while keeping things private. Pratt notably moved on fairly quickly, proposing in early 2019 to Katherine Schwarzenegger within just a few short months of the finalized divorce. Faris married cinematographer Michael Barrett in 2021.
Evidence of their co-parenting was captured for the first time in nearly seven years for Jack's sixth-grade graduation in 2025. According to Page Six, Pratt and Faris kept it friendly, taking photos and chatting. It appears that the two have maintained a healthy relationship from a distance. Faris spoke to People about her relationship with both Pratt and Schwarzenegger, saying, "They're very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support."
The years following the divorce shed some light on what exactly was causing trouble in paradise
That being said, there's a lot to unpack when it comes to Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's relationship when they were still together. Many wondered why the two divorced in the first place. On her "Anna Faris Is Unqualified" podcast, Faris mused to guest Gwyneth Paltrow, "My two other marriages were with actors, and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness." It all makes sense when taking their careers into consideration. At the time they met, Faris was in the midst of a booming career while Pratt was scratching the surface of Hollywood before locking in his breakout role in "Parks and Rec" — a breeding ground for toxic competition. According to Us Weekly, a source revealed that Pratt "never felt 'good enough' for Anna Faris, and then when their relationship started to go downward, he was angry and not liking who he was."
In 2022, Pratt fell under fire after the birth of his daughter with Katherine Schwarzenegger. In a tribute post to Schwarzenegger, Pratt gushed that she had provided him with "a gorgeous healthy daughter." Many believe that this comment was a jab at Faris and her son, Jack, who experienced several health issues due to being born premature. While Jack is now perfectly healthy, many found the comment insensitive. Pratt, of course, denied any ill will behind the comment. Pratt and Faris' relationship seems to stand as cordial today, but it's important to note that getting buff, divorcing your wife, and getting engaged shortly after is never a good look.