The Biggest Fashion Flops In Glee History

When "Glee" began in 2009, it quickly became a phenomenon. This was in no small part thanks to the gifted actors who made up the members of the show's titular club. The cast of "Glee" includes stars who were fresh off their Broadway debuts, like Lea Michele, as well as established names like Idina Menzel and Gwyneth Paltrow. But while the cast was undoubtedly known for their talent, their characters' fashion was another story.

Let it not be said that "Glee" does anything in half measures. The songs, the plot points, and the outfits the characters wear — everything in "Glee" is taken to extremes. That means that while there are high moments where all three intersect in harmony, there are nearly as many low moments that strike a discordant note. The characters' fashion generally suits them, even when it's over the top or understated in the case of every straight boy member of New Directions (those guys sure love their hoodies). But there are times when the outfits just don't hit the way they're meant to. Here are some of the worst fashion flops you may have missed on "Glee."