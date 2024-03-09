The Glee Co-Stars Lea Michele Is No Longer Close With

It's no secret that there were tensions between Lea Michele and some of her "Glee" co-stars while the show was still filming. In fact, in the time since the show wrapped, some seriously damning information has come out about her behavior on the set. However, there are also some former colleagues she's simply lost touch with over the years.

Stories of Michele having tension with her co-stars go back years, and in Naya Rivera's 2016 autobiography, "Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up," the actor explained that she believed it had something to do with Michele wanting to be the biggest star on the show. More recently, in 2020, Season 6 cast member Samantha Marie Ware revealed in a since-deleted post to X, then known as Twitter, that Michele had bullied her on the set. In response to that, several other cast members spoke about their own experiences with Michele, and it didn't exactly paint a friendly picture of the Broadway star's time on the show.

In light of that, it's not exactly surprising that Michele has fallen out of touch with several of her former colleagues. However, while some have attributed that to her behavior during the time they worked together, others have shared that they simply grew apart.