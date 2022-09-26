Glee Star Kevin McHale Makes His Feeling About Lea Michele Crystal Clear

When Lea Michele joined the cast of "Funny Girl" on Broadway, the news generated off-screen drama worthy of its own Broadway musical (or an episode of "Glee").

Michele replaced popular actor Beanie Feldstein, and on Twitter, the move was met with a mixture of excitement from fans of the "Glee" star and sympathy from Feldstein's supporters. "The devil works hard but Lea Michele works harder. She was born to play Fanny Brice. It's her destiny," read one tweet. But another person suggested that Michele's casting could have negative repercussions for everyone involved with the production. "Praying for those castmates and background dancers. Dear God, pray!" the concerned fan tweeted.

The backlash to Michele's casting was seemingly in response to unflattering accusations about the actor's behavior on the set of "Glee." Samantha Ware, one of Michele's former co-stars, tweeted (and later deleted) a claim that Michele was so cruel to her that it made her reconsider her decision to pursue a career as an actor. "I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would 's*** in my wig!'" Ware tweeted at Michele (via Vox). This opened the floodgates, and enough actors came forward to share their own unpleasant experiences with Michele that she felt compelled to apologize for her actions on Instagram. But while another of her ex-"Glee" castmates, Kevin McHale, doesn't plan on watching her play Fanny Brice, his decision seemingly has nothing to do with feelings of ill-will toward Michele.