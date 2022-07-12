Beanie Feldstein's Funny Girl Drama May Have Been Even More Intense Than We First Thought

It looks like Rachel Berry — oops, we mean Lea Michele's — dreams are coming true. Berry, Michele's character in "Glee," aggressively aspired to play the lead role in "Funny Girl," per Variety. Now, the jokes and rumors are true, and Michele will be replacing actor Beanie Feldstein in the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl" as Fanny Brice, per Playbill.

"A dream come true is an understatement," Michele said in an Instagram caption as she shared the casting news. "I'm so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway. See you September 6th."

As expected, the internet responded strongly to the announcement of Michele replacing Feldstein. Better yet, one fan tweeted a joke about Jane Lynch — who played Sue Syvester in "Glee" — announcing her departure from the show, comparing it to how Sue left in the middle of Rachel Berry's "Funny Girl" performance. But, jokes aside, the "Funny Girl" drama isn't over yet.