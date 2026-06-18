Hallmark's Victor Webster Has Had A Dreamy Transformation Over The Years

Although he took a while to pursue a career in the field properly — his screen debut came in 1998 at the age of 25 — Victor Webster developed a love of acting much earlier. Indeed, he took drama classes at both high school and college, and as a kid, he let his imagination run truly wild.

"Every day it seemed I'd be dressing up as a superhero, a secret agent, or a cowboy and I would totally go into character," the man who went on to harness this creativity in genre shows such as "Continuum," "Mutant X," and "Charmed" explained to The SciFi World. "So it's something that I loved doing from a young age, I just never thought I'd make a living of it."

However, once Webster realized that he could indeed make a living doing the thing he loved, he fully committed: "I was working with an acting coach and I really jumped in with both feet and took it very seriously because in this business you just can't just hope for the best and think you're gonna become successful, you actually have to work very hard."