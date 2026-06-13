All Of The Worst-Dressed Trooping The Colour 2026 Attendees

The U.K. celebrated King Charles III's birthday officially by grabbing a cuppa and catching the coverage of the 2026 edition of Trooping the Colour. Charles' age won't actually change until November, and some royals dressed exactly like they'd been invited to a grown man's birthday party — complete with a parade and flypast in his honor — a few months too early. It feels like they grumbled and grabbed whatever screamed, "I'd rather be spending my Saturday afternoon doing anything else."

The royal celebration always features a lot of one color in particular: red. It's an expected choice from Charles and Prince William, who match the troops that the king inspects in their usual uniforms, all cluttered up with a muddled mess of royal regalia. You'd think the royals who have more freedom to choose their outfits would make things a little more interesting, but that actually wasn't the case this year: The looks were a royal procession of ensembles that might give you a sense of déjà vu.