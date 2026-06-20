When Was The Last Time Oprah And Stedman Graham Were Seen Together?

Oprah Winfrey is one of the most recognizable faces in America, yet little is known about her life with longtime partner Stedman Graham. In fact, Winfrey rarely goes out in public with Graham at all. The couple's last joint public appearance was years ago at the Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala in 2019 (above). But as communications expert Amy Prenner, founder of The Prenner Group, told Nicki Swift, that's not a bad thing. "For high-profile couples... what you share publicly becomes subject to public opinion, and public opinion is relentless," she told us.

Even though Winfrey and Graham are not married, they have been together since 1986. In Prenner's opinion, their decision to keep it private may have contributed to its longevity. "Every appearance together becomes a moment to be analyzed. Every absence raises questions. Choosing privacy eliminates that cycle entirely," she said. Winfrey and Graham also have a generational privilege that may have allowed their approach to blossom. "Oprah and Stedman came of age in an era when your personal life was yours. Sharing it wasn't expected and withholding it wasn't considered suspicious," Prenner explained.

Nowadays, expectations around how celebrities interact with the public have shifted considerably, and keeping a partner at bay may be seen as a red flag. "Privacy requires a conscious, almost countercultural choice," she said. Winfrey doesn't have to worry about that. "[For] Oprah, keeping Stedman out of the spotlight isn't a strategy, it's simply a value she's always held," Prenner added. It's hard to argue someone's doing it wrong when they've been making it work longer than many people have been alive.