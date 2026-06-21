Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay Barely Looks Different Without Makeup On

Police procedural fans everywhere have watched Mariska Hargitay bring Olivia Benson to life on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" for decades. As the tough and professional detective-turned-captain in charge of investigating heartbreaking sex-related crimes, Hargitay generally wears dark eyeliner that highlights the intensity of her eyes and reflects the nature of her job. But as it turns out, Hargitay doesn't look much different at all without her signature makeup look. Her bare face boasts the same captivating eyes and strong brows that "Law & Order: SVU" fans know so well.

She proved as much in a May 2026 Instagram post. Hargitay celebrated her longtime husband, Peter Hermann, paying her a surprise visit during her lunch break from the Broadway show "Every Brilliant Thing." To mark the special moment, the "Law & Order" star posed with her real-life partner for a series of close-up selfies. Hargitay looked fresh-faced, putting her natural looks on full display. She seemed confident in her own skin, having no problems showing her makeup-free skin, sun spots and all. Her fans were definitely there for it. "Love you two & the natural beauty," a user raved in the comments section.

Another fan echoed a similar sentiment. "Adore you with less/no make up. Gorgeous," the second netizen wrote. Others also noted that Hargitay was sporting a new haircut, which many thought suited her just right. "The haircut is so youthful! You look amazing!" a fan praised. Another agreed. "You look younger with shorter hair. Love it." Being a sexagenarian definitely looks good on Hargitay, with or without makeup.