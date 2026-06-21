Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay Barely Looks Different Without Makeup On
Police procedural fans everywhere have watched Mariska Hargitay bring Olivia Benson to life on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" for decades. As the tough and professional detective-turned-captain in charge of investigating heartbreaking sex-related crimes, Hargitay generally wears dark eyeliner that highlights the intensity of her eyes and reflects the nature of her job. But as it turns out, Hargitay doesn't look much different at all without her signature makeup look. Her bare face boasts the same captivating eyes and strong brows that "Law & Order: SVU" fans know so well.
She proved as much in a May 2026 Instagram post. Hargitay celebrated her longtime husband, Peter Hermann, paying her a surprise visit during her lunch break from the Broadway show "Every Brilliant Thing." To mark the special moment, the "Law & Order" star posed with her real-life partner for a series of close-up selfies. Hargitay looked fresh-faced, putting her natural looks on full display. She seemed confident in her own skin, having no problems showing her makeup-free skin, sun spots and all. Her fans were definitely there for it. "Love you two & the natural beauty," a user raved in the comments section.
Another fan echoed a similar sentiment. "Adore you with less/no make up. Gorgeous," the second netizen wrote. Others also noted that Hargitay was sporting a new haircut, which many thought suited her just right. "The haircut is so youthful! You look amazing!" a fan praised. Another agreed. "You look younger with shorter hair. Love it." Being a sexagenarian definitely looks good on Hargitay, with or without makeup.
Mariska Hargitay welcomes aging with open arms
Aging as a female actor in Hollywood can be brutal. But Mariska Hargitay has embraced life's transformations, and becoming a sexagenarian was no different. When she celebrated the milestone birthday in January 2024, she was ready for it. "This is my bad*ss era. I'm in my bad*** era," she said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in October of that year, while looking at a fierce picture of herself from "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" on the screen.
Hargitay continued: "I turned 60. ... 60 is the new 50, but 50 was great because it got me ready for my bad*** era." The TV mainstay argued that she had never felt more confident and sure of who she is than now. "As we age, we step into our power," she said. "Our focus of what's important narrows down, and we gain time and space back. I think the gift that I have is clarity."
Given Hargitay's tragic childhood, particularly growing up without a mother after the death of Jayne Mansfield and later discovering her father wasn't her biological father, caused a number of insecurities. For much of her life, she avoided facing her traumas and her own identity issues. Everyone in her family was dealing with similar demons, so none of it was addressed. Growing older helped her untangle it all. "It wasn't until much later in my life when I was able to do that for myself," she said at a 2024 event (via People). For Hargitay, aging has been a blessing.