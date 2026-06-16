One Of The Last Photos Of Alf Star Anne Schedeen Touches The Hearts Of Grieving Fans
"ALF" star Anne Schedeen passed away in June 2026, at the age of 77. The beloved actor's family announced that she'd joined the long list of celebs who died in 2026 with a statement. "She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of creative energy, whip smart humor, delight in her family, adoration for little dogs, burning hatred for Trump, passion for second-hand thrifting, and love for a good story," they noted in the message posted to her Facebook account. "We are bereft without her. We loved her so so much, as did all who met her." But Schedeen's adoring fans also loved her, at least if their reactions to one of her final photos are any indication.
Fans left a variety of poignant, emotional messages underneath Schedeen's death announcement, but they also gathered under one of the last Facebook snapshots of the star to pay their respects too. As you can see above, the photo showed her posing in front of a natural backdrop wearing a somber smile, with her salt and pepper hair pulled back off her face. Although it's unknown when the pic was taken, it was uploaded in June 2026, and clearly, it hit the "ALF" star's fans straight in the heart.
One fan, for example, reflected on watching the hit sitcom while navigating a challenging health crisis. "Even I needed to spend lots of months in the hospital because of childhood cancer it was so important to watch 'ALF,'" they wrote. "Thank you for giving me strength in this hardest time of my life. RIP Anne." Another longtime fan shared the time they crossed paths with Schedeen in real life. "Rest In Peace. It was a pleasure meeting you in Camden a few years ago," they commented.
Anne Schedeen evidently left a lasting impact on her fans
Anne Schedeen's last Facebook photo attracted a whole variety of responses from people eager to share how the deceased '80s sitcom star impacted their lives from a distance, but others also detailed their personal encounters with her. "Knew her in my brief time working on ALF," wrote writer Jack Carrerow. "Caught up again on FB. So sorry to hear of her passing. A nice and classy Lady." Meanwhile, another user reminisced about their college years together. "I've known Anne since we were freshman at Portland State University — 60 years ago," she noted. "We've stayed in touch all of these years and loved commiserating about politics!!! I'm going to miss her so much!!" Schedeen's many devoted fans were just as expressive on X, formerly known as Twitter.
News of the celeb's passing attracted a wide variety of thoughtful, yet bittersweet messages across the social media platform. "Rest in peace, Anne Schedeen love to your family, friends and fans," tweeted one fan. A second wrote, "My 'TV Mom' from my favorite tv show from when I was a kid. Eh... I'm getting old." Meanwhile, a third revealed that they'd only recently revisited Schedeen's work. "Aww [...] I started rewatching ALF and it's was a good show," they tweeted. In addition to her fans, our thoughts are with Schedeen's surviving loved ones, "including her husband of 55 years Christopher Barrett," and her "darling daughter Taylor Barrett," per the announcement.