One Of The Last Photos Of Alf Star Anne Schedeen Touches The Hearts Of Grieving Fans

"ALF" star Anne Schedeen passed away in June 2026, at the age of 77. The beloved actor's family announced that she'd joined the long list of celebs who died in 2026 with a statement. "She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of creative energy, whip smart humor, delight in her family, adoration for little dogs, burning hatred for Trump, passion for second-hand thrifting, and love for a good story," they noted in the message posted to her Facebook account. "We are bereft without her. We loved her so so much, as did all who met her." But Schedeen's adoring fans also loved her, at least if their reactions to one of her final photos are any indication.

Fans left a variety of poignant, emotional messages underneath Schedeen's death announcement, but they also gathered under one of the last Facebook snapshots of the star to pay their respects too. As you can see above, the photo showed her posing in front of a natural backdrop wearing a somber smile, with her salt and pepper hair pulled back off her face. Although it's unknown when the pic was taken, it was uploaded in June 2026, and clearly, it hit the "ALF" star's fans straight in the heart.

One fan, for example, reflected on watching the hit sitcom while navigating a challenging health crisis. "Even I needed to spend lots of months in the hospital because of childhood cancer it was so important to watch 'ALF,'" they wrote. "Thank you for giving me strength in this hardest time of my life. RIP Anne." Another longtime fan shared the time they crossed paths with Schedeen in real life. "Rest In Peace. It was a pleasure meeting you in Camden a few years ago," they commented.