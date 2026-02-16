Celebs Who Died In 2026

In 2025, a number of celebrities died, but unfortunately, a new year doesn't mean the circle of life halts, as 2026 has seen many beloved stars take their final curtain call.

One unexpected glimmer that comes with the passing of a star is that we're often left with an extensive body of work to look back on. For some, that could be songs of theirs that touched our lives at exactly the right time. For others, it could be a character whose antics made us laugh with friends and family while binge-watching a series together (or even connect with strangers over social media). Sometimes, it's not the moments of laughter we remember the most, but the more heartbreaking emotions our favorite actors brought to the screen, reminding us we're not alone in what we're feeling. Reality stars and content creators aren't exempt from that, either — sometimes, just witnessing another person going through something we've experienced (or perhaps haven't experienced but have always wondered about) is a reminder of what it is to be human.

Whatever these stars' unique contributions have been, they've certainly touched our lives in some way, and with that, it's time to give them the standing ovation they deserve.