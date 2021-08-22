Inside Reverend Jesse Jackson And His Wife's COVID Diagnosis

On August 21, Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, were hospitalized after they both tested positive for COVID-19, according to CNN. While the full extent of their condition is still unknown, a spokesperson for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that "doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both." They also added that "anyone who has been around either of them for the last five or six days should follow the CDC guidelines."

Both the 79-year-old reverend and his 77-year-old wife were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago and, the statement added that although "there are no further updates at this time, we will provide updates as they become available." As Daily News reports, Jackson and his wife have both been fully vaccinated against COVID, which places them on the growing list of breakthrough cases.

The diagnosis comes just six months after the civil rights leader underwent "successful" surgery in February, per People, following "abdominal discomfort." Before that, in November 2017, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Jackson said at the time that he had noticed but ignored symptoms three years prior, per NPR, noting that the disease "bested my father." What's more, he confessed that "recognition of the effects of this disease on me has been painful, and I have been slow to grasp the gravity of it."