Kate Middleton's 'If Looks Could Kill' Moment At 2026 Trooping The Colour Was Pure Mama Bear

"If looks could kill," was how one viewer described Kate Middleton's reaction after being met with loud jeers instead of cheering during Trooping the Colour in London on June 13, 2026. In footage from the annual ceremony, the Princess of Wales seemed decidedly less than pleased with the chanting from protesters during the royal procession, per Reuters. One clip showed her shooting daggers at the group as she rode by them in a horse-drawn carriage alongside Kate and Prince William's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. But some fans felt she looked more upset than irate, while the royal children appeared visibly uncomfortable as they rode past the demonstration in shocked silence. Despite the unwelcome reception, Kate managed to keep her composure and continued waving to the crowd with a strained smile on her face.

Kate Middleton looking angry and the kids looking completely uncomfortable and confused, getting booed during trooping the colour. If looks could kill. Princess Kate didn't like that. pic.twitter.com/5Vz1ymbhf6 — Nina (@ShakeLS) June 13, 2026

Eldest son George, who at 12 years old already towers over his two siblings, followed his mom and also offered a polite wave. On social media, many users sympathized with the family and thought the crowd reaction was harsh. One X user wrote, "Grown adults booed children. They should be ashamed of themselves." Others suggested that Catherine was thinking of her children when she let her feelings show on her face. "Her calm but stern reaction was the look of a mother seeing her children placed in an unfair and confusing moment," wrote one Instagram user. "Kate's face said it all she couldn't believe they would sink so low in front of innocent children," another agreed.