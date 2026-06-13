Prince George, 12, Towers Over Siblings & Surveys His Kingdom At 2026 Trooping The Colour

Prince George's ascension to the throne is, hopefully, decades away. In the meantime, he has another milestone to reach. He's on track to complete his final year at Lambrook School, which means he'll likely be moving on to a boarding school like his famous parents. And while there's been much speculation about where George will spend his next chapter, royal expert Richard Eden has said he'll be attending Eton, where Prince William went. 'It's going to be announced next week that George will start at Eton in September," wrote Eden for the Daily Mail in June 2026. Of course, nothing is written in stone until the royal family confirms the news.

But whether George ends up at Eton or some other boarding school, his move will likely spark an adjustment period for his family. "George going to secondary school will be an emotional time for them," royal author Robert Jobson told Hello!. "It's a chance for him to spread his wings and take part in things in the afternoons and evenings instead of going home to Mum and Dad." And while it will probably be difficult for William and Princess Catherine to not see their oldest every day, they're the perfect parents to help George navigate his exciting new adventure. "Both of them know what it was like; they both boarded, so they know how it works," Jobson pointed out.