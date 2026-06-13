Prince George, 12, Towers Over Siblings & Surveys His Kingdom At 2026 Trooping The Colour
Prince George's height was more noticeable than ever during Trooping the Colour 2026. In new photos of the event, which celebrates the British Monarch's birthday each year in June, the oldest son of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, can be seen towering over his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. And he wasn't far behind his mom, Princess Catherine (though he was still lagging far behind his father, Prince William, who is also super tall).
Unsurprisingly, social media users took notice of George's impressive height transformation and rushed to post their observations. Alongside a photo of the royal family walking, one user on X shared their astonishment. "The height on Prince George is just blowing my mind," they remarked. In response to a photo of him sitting in a carriage, a second wrote, "Is it my imagination, or does Prince George look taller even though he's sitting down?" Meanwhile, a third commented on George's stately demeanor at Trooping The Colour, which has had its moments where the royal children seemed a bit restless. "Wow, Prince George already has the commanding presence of a future King ... Steady and direct gaze ..." they gushed about the pre-teen, who's second in line to the throne.
Prince George is to start a new school this year
Prince George's ascension to the throne is, hopefully, decades away. In the meantime, he has another milestone to reach. He's on track to complete his final year at Lambrook School, which means he'll likely be moving on to a boarding school like his famous parents. And while there's been much speculation about where George will spend his next chapter, royal expert Richard Eden has said he'll be attending Eton, where Prince William went. 'It's going to be announced next week that George will start at Eton in September," wrote Eden for the Daily Mail in June 2026. Of course, nothing is written in stone until the royal family confirms the news.
But whether George ends up at Eton or some other boarding school, his move will likely spark an adjustment period for his family. "George going to secondary school will be an emotional time for them," royal author Robert Jobson told Hello!. "It's a chance for him to spread his wings and take part in things in the afternoons and evenings instead of going home to Mum and Dad." And while it will probably be difficult for William and Princess Catherine to not see their oldest every day, they're the perfect parents to help George navigate his exciting new adventure. "Both of them know what it was like; they both boarded, so they know how it works," Jobson pointed out.