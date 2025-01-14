Prince George's Impressive Height Transformation Is Causing A Stir
Prince George isn't even a teenager yet, but he's fast catching up to his parents, heightwise. Given how statuesque both of his parents are, it's not exactly surprising that a lot of royal fans have had a lot to say about that.
Though no official height has been given for Prince George, many a double take was done after his mother's 2024 "Together at Christmas" service at Westminster Abbey. As seen in pictures from the event, George wasn't all that much shorter than his mum — and taking into account the fact that Kate Middleton is fairly tall, that's no small feat. It's also worth mentioning that the Princess of Wales wore heeled boots for the service, so it's possible the Prince is well above his mother's shoulder when she's in flats. George is also gaining on his father in a big way, coming in just below the next-in-line's shoulders. ICYMI, Prince William isn't just tall — at 6 feet, 3 inches, he's the tallest member of the royal family at the time of this writing.
Like we said, royal fans were buzzing over the heir's growth at the time of the "Together at Christmas" concert, with comments made across social media. In response to a post shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account, one gushed, "George is getting so tall!" Likewise, in the comments section of a video shared of the Wales family entering Westminster Abbey, a fan wrote, "Prince George is growing up so fast, he is very tall." Meanwhile, another follower mused that George might soon become the second-tallest member of the Wales family. "I'm not ready for Prince George being taller than his mum and I'm afraid he'll pass her in no time," they said.
Prince George has always been tall for his age
It is worth noting that even though Prince George's height caused a stir during the 2024 holiday season, it wasn't the first time people commented on just how tall he was. On the contrary, in 2023, he made headlines when his parents shared a Christmas card on their Instagram account. As seen in the snap, George already stood at his mother's shoulder at the time. The Princess of Wales wore flats for the photo shoot. "George is going to be very tall!!" mused one commenter — and as seen in pictures from 2024's "Together at Christmas" and the family's Christmas Day walkabout in Sandringham a few weeks later, they weren't wrong.
Given Prince George's impressive height transformation over the years, it's no surprise that many have weighed in on the possibility that by the time he accedes the throne, he may be the tallest king in Britain's history. As noted by OK!, the Keck School of Medicine has long held that boys typically grow to be taller than their fathers. With Prince William standing at 6 feet, 3 inches, and Edward IV holding the record at 6 feet, 4.5 inches, it wouldn't take much for George to at least match that, if not surpass it.
Ultimately, time will tell. However, based on his growth so far, we wouldn't be surprised if Prince George does grow to be exceptionally tall. As it stands, he already is.