Prince George's Impressive Height Transformation Is Causing A Stir

Prince George isn't even a teenager yet, but he's fast catching up to his parents, heightwise. Given how statuesque both of his parents are, it's not exactly surprising that a lot of royal fans have had a lot to say about that.

Though no official height has been given for Prince George, many a double take was done after his mother's 2024 "Together at Christmas" service at Westminster Abbey. As seen in pictures from the event, George wasn't all that much shorter than his mum — and taking into account the fact that Kate Middleton is fairly tall, that's no small feat. It's also worth mentioning that the Princess of Wales wore heeled boots for the service, so it's possible the Prince is well above his mother's shoulder when she's in flats. George is also gaining on his father in a big way, coming in just below the next-in-line's shoulders. ICYMI, Prince William isn't just tall — at 6 feet, 3 inches, he's the tallest member of the royal family at the time of this writing.

Like we said, royal fans were buzzing over the heir's growth at the time of the "Together at Christmas" concert, with comments made across social media. In response to a post shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account, one gushed, "George is getting so tall!" Likewise, in the comments section of a video shared of the Wales family entering Westminster Abbey, a fan wrote, "Prince George is growing up so fast, he is very tall." Meanwhile, another follower mused that George might soon become the second-tallest member of the Wales family. "I'm not ready for Prince George being taller than his mum and I'm afraid he'll pass her in no time," they said.