The Transformation Of Prince George From Toddler To Young Royal

Prince George of Wales' birth on July 22, 2013 was a momentous occasion marked by a profusion of pomp and circumstance, as befits a future king. But before a notice of his arrival was framed and placed on an ornate gilded easel outside Buckingham Palace, the media spent days camped outside St. Mary's Hospital preparing to report on every tiny detail of his birth, from how his mom's blowout looked (immaculate) to the company that produced the shawl he was first seen swaddled in (G.H. Hurt & Son).

Kate Middleton got to exact a little revenge on the press for christening her "Waity Katie" back when she was dating William, Prince of Wales. The mother-to-be had passed her rumored due date, and BBC News described this inconvenience as "the great wait for Kate to dilate." Not long after the couple welcomed the baby prince, Kate found herself standing outside the hospital with a newborn in her arms as photogs snapped away. It would be a surreal experience for most mothers, and the princess shared her thoughts about it on the "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" podcast. "Slightly terrifying, slightly terrifying, I'm not going to lie," she recalled.

Kate has also spoken about the difficulty of choosing her son's name, which in full is George Alexander Louis. His first name comes from Queen Elizabeth II's father. One month after his son's delivery, Prince William told CNN, "He's a little fighter — he wriggles around quite a lot." George would need that energy during his first royal engagement overseas soon after his birth.