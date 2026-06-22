7 Celebs Who Proved The Cannes Film Festival Fashion Rules Were Made To Be Broken
The Cannes Film Festival has long enforced a strict dress code. In 2025, the festival updated its dress code to exclude nude dresses (which may or may not be due to Bella Hadid's extremely sheer, bodycon show-stealing moment on the Cannes red carpet back in 2024). There weren't any amendments made to the dress code in 2026. For all Grand Théâtre Lumière gala screenings, attendees were expected to don evening wear. According to the Cannes Film Festival FAQ page, this could have included anything from long cocktail dresses to pant suits to even an LBD (little black dress). Nudity, of course, wasn't allowed for "decency reasons" as well as "voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train," so as not to hold up the red carpet with fabric.
With the 2026 Cannes Film Festival behind us, we're able to take a look at who followed the rules and who decided to rebel. Following a dress code might not be every celebrity's cup of tea, especially when they're looking to make a fashion statement. From sheer dresses to long trains, rules were indeed broken on the 2026 Cannes red carpet and for good reason. Here are a few celebrities who bent the rules and looked good doing it, too.
Bella Hadid can't help but break the rules when it comes to sheer dresses
Well, she's back again. This time around, Bella Hadid opted for a gorgeous Schiaparelli number at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. This dress isn't nearly as nude as her 2024 dress, but the lacy details make it difficult to keep anything to the imagination. Worn to the "De Gaulle: Tilting Iron" screening, Hadid's dress is held together by a pendant in the center of her torso, highlighting her killer silhouette. She might also be breaking two rules with this particular gown, as it also features a train in the back. Despite the rule break, it cannot be denied that she successfully turned it out.
Kristen Stewart didn't let any Cannes rules stop her
Kristen Stewart has always been one for breaking fashion rules, especially at Cannes. Back in 2018, the actor removed her heels on the red carpet as a protest to Cannes' silent heels-only rule, which has since been adjusted to include flats. In 2026, Stewart arrived in a very sheer Chanel two-piece set, along with a pair of Nikes cosplaying as Oxfords. Representing her film "Full Phil," Stewart arrived at the red carpet premiere later that night in a black and red knit Chanel gown, complete with a pair of black sneakers, which are strictly prohibited (sadly, that one landed her on the 2026 Cannes worst-dressed list). In both looks, Stewart remained her authentic self and will most likely continue breaking Cannes fashion rules as long as she's in attendance.
Halsey's rule-breaking train is a golden show stopper
For the "Man I Love" premiere, Halsey arrived in a custom Vivienne Westwood gown dripping with gold. The pop star looked radiant in her gold gown, complete with black detailing. The dress wouldn't serve nearly as much drama without the addition of the long, lacy train that followed Halsey around all night long. Halsey made sure to include matching gold dangly earrings and gold heels to complete the look. While this gown broke the "no trains" rule, it certainly wouldn't have packed much of a punch without it.
Out of all of Demi Moore's Cannes looks, this one takes the cake
Demi Moore must have had to check in several bags on her way to Cannes. She stepped out in so many different looks throughout the festival, each one more stunning than the next. While some of her fashion choices followed the Cannes rules, others broke the mold in amazing ways. While attending the "La Vie D'Une Femme" screening, Moore wore a stunning iridescent lavender Gucci dress. The look was completed by a long, elegant train, making Moore look absolutely ethereal. Moore's stylist, Brad Goreski, took inspiration for this look from the iridescent top she wore to "The Matrix Unloaded" premiere back in 2003.
Simone Ashley looks like she's headed to a Bridgeton ball
Simone Ashley stunned in her Alexander McQueen gown while attending the "Karma" screening at Cannes. "The Devil Wears Prada 2" star managed not to blend into the red carpet in her bright crimson gown. The look was made for drama, with a pleated bottom that spread out into a wide train in the back that flowed beautifully down the carpet. Along with this, Ashley wore Chaumet "Joséphine Soir de Fête" diamond jewelry that took the look from a 10 to a 20. It's safe to say that her fashion rule break was well worth it.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes looks aren't complete with a little bit of rule bending
It's difficult for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to look bad on a red carpet. The Bollywood actor might also double as a fashion icon with her bold ensembles that prove breaking the rules is worth it — if you know what you're doing. Night after night at Cannes, Bachchan served unforgettable looks, with one dress in particular stealing the spotlight. Her custom blue Amit Aggarwal gown took up space and rightfully so. The electric blue number sprawled out into a sparkly train, dazzling the red carpet.
Daisy Edgar-Jones found a way to keep her sheer dress elegant
Daisy Edgar-Jones attended the "Fjord" screening at Cannes with a sparkling splash. The actor wore a Balenciaga gown that challenged the Cannes "no nudity" dress code in a fabulous way. The sheer fabric had enough sequins to keep Edgar-Jones just barely covered while still serving class. From some angles, the fabric is slightly see-through, creating an illusion that kept Edgar-Jones going from rule-following to slightly scandalous. This sparkly dress is a masterclass in how to break fashion rules the right way.