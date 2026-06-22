7 Celebs Who Proved The Cannes Film Festival Fashion Rules Were Made To Be Broken

The Cannes Film Festival has long enforced a strict dress code. In 2025, the festival updated its dress code to exclude nude dresses (which may or may not be due to Bella Hadid's extremely sheer, bodycon show-stealing moment on the Cannes red carpet back in 2024). There weren't any amendments made to the dress code in 2026. For all Grand Théâtre Lumière gala screenings, attendees were expected to don evening wear. According to the Cannes Film Festival FAQ page, this could have included anything from long cocktail dresses to pant suits to even an LBD (little black dress). Nudity, of course, wasn't allowed for "decency reasons" as well as "voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train," so as not to hold up the red carpet with fabric.

With the 2026 Cannes Film Festival behind us, we're able to take a look at who followed the rules and who decided to rebel. Following a dress code might not be every celebrity's cup of tea, especially when they're looking to make a fashion statement. From sheer dresses to long trains, rules were indeed broken on the 2026 Cannes red carpet and for good reason. Here are a few celebrities who bent the rules and looked good doing it, too.