The 2026 Cannes Film Festival Is Behind Us But We're Still Thinking About These Fashion Flops

The Cannes Film Festival may be "the world's most prestigious film gathering," per its website, but it's also become a hub for celebs to flaunt their boldest fashion. Well, within reason. The 12-day festival enforces a pretty strict dress code. According to Vanity Fair, organizers generally require all attendees to dress for a "black tie" event, but they went one step further in 2025 by listing banned attire. Naked dresses, unsurprisingly, were at the top of the list, but so were "overly voluminous silhouettes or trains" and sneakers, too. The rules also stated that anyone outside of the festival's strict parameters would be denied entrance.

Of course, celebrities are notorious rule breakers, so they're always pushing boundaries even at Cannes. Oftentimes, their risks pay off, and they're rewarded with a week of glowing reviews and probably a few meetings about future brand partnerships with an exclusive fashion house. But even stars can get it wrong. The worst-dressed celebrities at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival know this all too well, and the worst offenders of 2026 have recently joined their ranks. So without further ado, here are the worst fashion flops of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.