The 2026 Cannes Film Festival Is Behind Us But We're Still Thinking About These Fashion Flops
The Cannes Film Festival may be "the world's most prestigious film gathering," per its website, but it's also become a hub for celebs to flaunt their boldest fashion. Well, within reason. The 12-day festival enforces a pretty strict dress code. According to Vanity Fair, organizers generally require all attendees to dress for a "black tie" event, but they went one step further in 2025 by listing banned attire. Naked dresses, unsurprisingly, were at the top of the list, but so were "overly voluminous silhouettes or trains" and sneakers, too. The rules also stated that anyone outside of the festival's strict parameters would be denied entrance.
Of course, celebrities are notorious rule breakers, so they're always pushing boundaries even at Cannes. Oftentimes, their risks pay off, and they're rewarded with a week of glowing reviews and probably a few meetings about future brand partnerships with an exclusive fashion house. But even stars can get it wrong. The worst-dressed celebrities at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival know this all too well, and the worst offenders of 2026 have recently joined their ranks. So without further ado, here are the worst fashion flops of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.
Diane Kruger should've left her cape at home
Diane Kruger's 2026 Cannes Film Festival look was a disappointment because she almost got it right. The base — a gold, asymmetrical dress embossed with a floral pattern — was not only aesthetically pleasing but also flattering. The outfit also seemed to adhere to the festival's strict wardrobe guidelines. However, the actor and model paired the dress with a dramatic green cape, which brought the outfit down several pegs — right on down to the forest floor. Unfortunately, not even her adorable bow-tied heels could save the peculiar ensemble.
Heidi Klum looked bridal chic
Heidi Klum walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a striking number. The top half featured a strapless corset with a sweetheart neckline, while the bottom was comprised of a floor-length skirt. The dress's base was nude, overlaid with intricate gold stitching. Like Diane Kruger, Klum made a stop at the accessories closet and threw on a white, puffy opera coat. Unfortunately, the model was giving more blushing bride than film festival attendee, which isn't surprising given the dress was made by renowned wedding dress designer Monique Lhuillier.
Araya A. Hargate seemed ready for prom
Araya A. Hargate also seems to have gotten her wires crossed at Cannes. The beloved actor walked the red carpet wearing a blue, off-the-shoulder satin gown. It featured a large bow situated at her back and a hint of a train (which Cannes obviously found acceptable). And while the gorgeous blue number fit Hargate like a glove, her sparkly floral brooch and curly updo definitely pushed what could've been a simple, elegant festival look into prom territory.
Kristen Stewart almost blended into the red carpet
Fashion enthusiasts have always been divided about whether or not celebs should wear red on the red carpet. The most obvious reason is the fact that the carpet usually swallows them up, leading to some pretty unremarkable snapshots. However, plenty of celebs, such as actor Simone Ashley, who slayed the same festival in a red gown, have proven that it's not a hard and fast rule. Unfortunately, this wasn't the case for actor Kristen Stewart, who wore a red gown with a dizzying black pattern that did little to help her stand out against the overwhelming carpet.
Tilda Swinton was iced out in Spring
Tilda Swinton is known for embracing bold patterns on the red carpet, and her look for the Cannes Film Festival was no different. Unfortunately, the actor might have made too big a leap at 2026's event. As you can see, Swinton rolled up to the festival wearing an ombre pantsuit that started off dark blue at the top and faded out into a silvery-blue/white. And while that contrast was distracting enough, it didn't help that the suit's pattern looked kind of like icicles, which seemed extra out of place for an event at the end of May.
Lisa Rinna's look was frustrating
Lisa Rinna, who knows a thing or two about inappropriate looks, proved that having the most memorable look isn't always a good thing. The reality star walked the Cannes red carpet wearing a shiny, multicolored gown with spiky accents that would've probably been better suited for an after-party. It didn't help that the longtime brunette paired the dress with an overly teased, bleach-blond bob, making it difficult to figure out just where to look.