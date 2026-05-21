The Biggest Fashion Flops Of 2026 (So Far)

Somewhere in the crowd of the biggest names in Hollywood — beyond the gowns, corsets, expertly tailored suits, and exquisite fabrics — lie the worst of the worst: the flops, if you will. Next to a stunning red carpet look, a flop can take center stage for all the wrong reasons. Some fashion failures even make it difficult to look away, affording us the opportunities to lean into the bizarre, ill-fitting, and poorly put together fashion choices. It seems to be that even with enough time, money, and resources, unfortunately, some celebrities just can't serve a good look.

As we approach the halfway mark of 2026, we've journeyed through the Met Gala, the Oscars, and countless other red carpet events. It's finally time to dive in and dissect some of the worst looks of this year so far. But don't worry! We still have six more months to top the fashion faux pas that lie ahead.