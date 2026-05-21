The Biggest Fashion Flops Of 2026 (So Far)
Somewhere in the crowd of the biggest names in Hollywood — beyond the gowns, corsets, expertly tailored suits, and exquisite fabrics — lie the worst of the worst: the flops, if you will. Next to a stunning red carpet look, a flop can take center stage for all the wrong reasons. Some fashion failures even make it difficult to look away, affording us the opportunities to lean into the bizarre, ill-fitting, and poorly put together fashion choices. It seems to be that even with enough time, money, and resources, unfortunately, some celebrities just can't serve a good look.
As we approach the halfway mark of 2026, we've journeyed through the Met Gala, the Oscars, and countless other red carpet events. It's finally time to dive in and dissect some of the worst looks of this year so far. But don't worry! We still have six more months to top the fashion faux pas that lie ahead.
Heidi Klum's plastic prison at the Grammys
Heidi Klum pulled up to the Grammys red carpet in a tight, nude dress that looked like she foraged through plastic Barbie doll body parts for materials. Designed by Marina Hoermanseder, the dress was the first of its kind on the red carpet. While Klum isn't afraid to serve up the shock factor to wake up the masses at red carpet events, this look just isn't it. While the design itself is a feat in full body moulding, the ripped edges made the dress appear unfinished, and the texture makes it seem, practically speaking, like a nightmare to walk in.
Hudson Williams' Met Gala debut overshadowed by messy eyeshadow
Many would argue the men from the hit steamy hockey show "Heated Rivalry" could pull off anything given their chiseled physiques. Hudson Williams, however, proved us wrong when he made his Met Gala debut. While he should be applauded for wearing something other than a basic tux considering men rarely take red carpet fashion risks, the look was completely thrown off by his eye makeup. The eyes, which were inspired by the Black Swan, looked extremely messy and haphazard. That, coupled with a Balenciaga powder blue matador suit designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, made for a confusing and disappointing look.
Leighton Meester's Golden Globes dress tried to shout, but remained a whisper
At this year's Golden Globes, Leighton Meester of "Gossip Girl" fame stepped out on the red carpet in something Blair Waldorf wouldn't be caught dead wearing. The Miu Miu strapless piece featured an attention-seeking strip of chartreuse at the top, coupled with a sparkly, tassel-riddled blush pink material below. The pop of chartreuse was certainly eye-catching, but for all the wrong reasons. The piece of fabric begs its audience to take a look, but at what exactly? This strapless gown was utterly confusing, combining the spirit of glamorous exhibition with a meek outcome.
A furry nightmare for Priyanka Chopra Jonas
At the iconic Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a glimmering, silver dress with a high slit, which would have been perfectly fine on its own. However, it was the lining of brown faux fur around the trim of the slit that really brought the look together in all the wrong ways. The Stella McCartney dress combined two textures and colors that failed to exist in harmony. All attention goes toward the fur at Chopra Jonas' hip, distracting from her gorgeous features and silhouette.
A big Ham-let down for Jessie Buckley at the BAFTAs
Despite Jessie Buckley's immense acting talent, she's proven to have a difficult time serving looks on the red carpet. (Who can forget her anemic looking pale gown she wore to the Oscars back in 2022?) Since then, it appears Buckley has developed an allergy to serving a glamorous red carpet look. (She did make up for this at this year's Oscars, however.) At the 2026 BAFTA awards, she wore a bright blue Chanel dress with a very unforgiving silhouette. While the color is stunning, it can't distract from the fact that the top half of the dress is reminiscent of a toga.
Miley Cyrus incorporates so much to create a look with little impact at the Grammys
Miley Cyrus' Grammys look was a showstopper in the sense that it makes you stop what you're doing and say, "What am I even looking at?" The singer wore a Celine ensemble, complete with dress pants, heels, small leather gloves, and a leather jacket. With a hint of a dress shirt peaking out of the edges of the jacket, in theory it seems to bring together a business rocker look. However, the jacket is too structured to compliment a shaggy rocker vibe, and the slacks scream working professional. The cherry on top is the massive gold broach that supposedly spells out her initials, "MC." For something so bold, its message is certainly easy to miss.
Marty Mediocre: Timmy's ping pong white look for the Oscars
Timothée Chalamet stepped out on the 2026 Oscars red carpet in an ill-fitting, white Givenchy suit while representing his film, "Marty Supreme." Snubbed for an Academy Award that fateful evening, Chalamet remained quiet to make up for his overly loud — and completely wrong — take on ballet and opera. Paired with a goatee, sunglasses and a scraggly hairstyle, Vogue pointed out that his outfit was well suited for a Y2K boyband tribute tour. Based on his singing chops displayed in "Wonka," he should be up for the challenge.
Where's Lena Dunham? Buried under a sea of sequins and feathers
Lena Dunham's Met Gala fashion flop look was an explosion of crimson feathers. The custom Valentino dress completely swallowed up the "Girls" creator... but not enough to distract from her poorly bleached brows. The look was inspired by a beheading blood splatter in Artemisia Gentileschi's painting "Judith Slaying Holofernes." While she deserves credit for adhering to the event's theme, she lost points for execution (pun intended0. The feathers sneak up high on her neckline and the sequins make the look lean more showgirl than bloody, gory glamour.
All that glimmers is gold, except when Kim K's messy hair takes center stage
Kim Kardashian's sleek, gold look was lackluster before she paired it with messy hair and a nude lip, shifting the look from boring to bad. The Gucci gown hugged every curve, but was made more tawdry with her choice in 8-inch plastic, Pleaser heels. The dress itself slinked all the way down to the very edge of her heels, which proved to be her demise when she took a tumble at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. Somehow, her hair came out better after falling into the bush.