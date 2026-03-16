The Worst-Dressed Stars At The Oscars 2026

As far as awards show fashion goes, the 98th Academy Awards (that'd be the 2026 Oscars for those who've lost count) didn't have the worst lineup of all time. In fact, if anything, we were pleasantly surprised for the most part. However, there are always some disappointments — and you'd better believe we're going to name and shame.

Kicking things off: Kylie Jenner. We know, we know, she looked great. Snaps should also go to Schiaparelli for the clever play on the classic keyhole cutout. However, it also came across a little basic, and boring — especially considering Kylie Jenner's most inappropriate outfits.

Given that her sparkly red dress still showed plenty of skin at an event not typically known for naked dresses et al, that's really saying something. As for the Jessica Rabbit reference on Instagram, we're tired, Kylie. But, having said all that, she definitely wasn't the worst.