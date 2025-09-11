Kylie Jenner's Inappropriate Outfits Have Left Us Speechless

There are child stars and then there's Kylie Jenner, whose name has been known the world over since she was a grade-schooler, thanks to her famous family allowing the cameras in for their series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." In those early days, Kylie and her slightly older sister, Kendall Jenner, were the cute kiddies playing second fiddle to older siblings Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian. Fast-forward a couple of decades, though, and Kylie has become a force of nature in her own right and a veritable fashion icon. Thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics line, Kylie reportedly became the world's youngest-ever self-made billionaire, according to Forbes, crossing the threshold at the tender age of 21 back in 2019. More recently, she launched her own clothing line in Khy.

All the while, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner sisterhood has made headlines and won fans from every corner of the globe with her own, unique style. Be it through her ever-evolving array of red-carpet looks or the snaps posted on her ridiculously popular Instagram account, Kylie has cemented herself as a trendsetter in every sense of the word. Even as Kylie has positioned herself as the person to follow for those wondering what to wear, though, she has occasionally found herself making the wrong kind of waves with her occasionally controversial fashion moments. Some of them have even been branded inappropriate by observers. Here are some of the looks that left people speechless for being a bit too much.