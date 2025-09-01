Signs Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet's Relationship Is On The Rocks

While initial reports suggested that Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's romance was nothing serious, the couple certainly has gone the distance. Even so, some believe Chalamet's filming schedule for "Dune" has presented some red flags for their relationship — though speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, one expert isn't so sure about that.

Multi-award-winning International Wellness & Relationship Coach Teresha Young tells us that even though Chalamet and Jenner were forced to stop spending time together when he began filming the third "Dune" in Budapest, she doesn't necessarily think that spells disaster. "It's not always a given that a relationship will fizzle out because a couple spends significant time apart. It depends on the couple," Young says. The coach adds that in cases where couples are upfront about their schedules from the start, "They know exactly what they're signing up for." That certainly could be applied to Jenner and Chalamet's dynamic. After all, both of them were successful in their own fields before they started dating, with Jenner a booked and busy businesswoman (and a doting mom) and Chalamet an actor who'd already shot a number of films on location. What's more, one insider speaking to People all but confirmed that, telling the outlet, "They're used to this kind of schedule."

Of course, that doesn't mean being apart is ideal, but Young notes there are other ways to keep the couple going strong. "Keeping up with regular calls, planning visits, or finding creative ways to show love across the miles can make all the difference," she says. Again, in Jenner and Chalamet's case, it seems they've already done that. Another insider speaking to People revealed that in addition to a few visits, "They FaceTime most days." Sounds like these lovebirds are committed to making things work!