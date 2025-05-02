Kylie Jenner's Behavior Around Timothée Chalamet Has His Fans So Annoyed

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet can't stop packing on the PDA every time they step out in public together. On April 30, 2025, the "Call Me By Your Name" star and Kylie Cosmetics founder were spotted enjoying a Los Angeles Lakers game courtside. However, it's questionable just how much of the game the happy couple truly watched since they were seemingly too busy enjoying each other's company. At one point, Jenner wrapped her arm around Chalamet while holding his hand and kissing him.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner kissing as they watch the Lakers lose their final home game of the playoffs in Los Angeles – April 30. pic.twitter.com/EKyITDJxpv — Timothée Chalamet Photos (@chalametphotos) May 1, 2025

During the odd moments when the Oscar winner didn't have his partner's hand in his, Chalamet placed his palm on her thigh. While some commentators on X, formerly known as Twitter, saw their inability to be apart as adorable, others didn't share the sentiment. Likewise, when the Daily Mail reported on the couple's appearance at the game, many people left comments expressing their skepticism at the authenticity of their PDA and wondered if it was all a publicity stunt.

Another critic found Jenner too clingy, snarking, "Let Timmy run free! Man she is all over that boy like an octopus on a clam." Some even found the couple's behavior to be reminiscent of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's most awkward PDA moments and subtly shaded them by writing, "In every single picture, she is holding on to him for dear life. Reminds me of someone else who is a 'clutcher.'" Critics would be dissatisfied to learn that a matchmaker exclusively told Nicki Swift that Jenner and Chalamet are the real deal after a steamy 2023 concert appearance.