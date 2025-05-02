Kylie Jenner's Behavior Around Timothée Chalamet Has His Fans So Annoyed
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet can't stop packing on the PDA every time they step out in public together. On April 30, 2025, the "Call Me By Your Name" star and Kylie Cosmetics founder were spotted enjoying a Los Angeles Lakers game courtside. However, it's questionable just how much of the game the happy couple truly watched since they were seemingly too busy enjoying each other's company. At one point, Jenner wrapped her arm around Chalamet while holding his hand and kissing him.
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner kissing as they watch the Lakers lose their final home game of the playoffs in Los Angeles – April 30. pic.twitter.com/EKyITDJxpv
— Timothée Chalamet Photos (@chalametphotos) May 1, 2025
During the odd moments when the Oscar winner didn't have his partner's hand in his, Chalamet placed his palm on her thigh. While some commentators on X, formerly known as Twitter, saw their inability to be apart as adorable, others didn't share the sentiment. Likewise, when the Daily Mail reported on the couple's appearance at the game, many people left comments expressing their skepticism at the authenticity of their PDA and wondered if it was all a publicity stunt.
Another critic found Jenner too clingy, snarking, "Let Timmy run free! Man she is all over that boy like an octopus on a clam." Some even found the couple's behavior to be reminiscent of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's most awkward PDA moments and subtly shaded them by writing, "In every single picture, she is holding on to him for dear life. Reminds me of someone else who is a 'clutcher.'" Critics would be dissatisfied to learn that a matchmaker exclusively told Nicki Swift that Jenner and Chalamet are the real deal after a steamy 2023 concert appearance.
A matchmaker told us that Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have undeniable chemistry
After Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attended one of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stops in Los Angeles, in September 2023, TMZ shared videos of them making out and embracing each other throughout the night. After Susan Trombetti, a matchmaker and the CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, watched the videos, she exclusively confirmed to Nicki Swift that the couple was absolutely brimming with chemistry. "They are definitely into each other and there is chemistry and sexual attraction all over this video. It's definitely not staged," the expert professed.
In fact, Trombetti noted that although she usually discerned chemistry between a couple based on their hips, she didn't have to do that in the case of the "Little Women" star and Jenner, because their mutual attraction was blatantly obvious. Although Chalamet and the "Kardashians" star aren't afraid to be lovey-dovey in public, they still haven't spoken about each other publicly since they reportedly started dating in 2023.
When "Entertainment Tonight" asked the "Dune" actor how it felt to have Jenner show up to support him at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January 2025, he dodged the question by answering, "It's a great feeling to be in a room with so much love and so many great peers and people that are fantastic." Thankfully, Chalamet's mother, Nicole Flender, was way more forthcoming with her praise of Jenner in an April 2025 Curbed interviewer, gushing, "I have to say she's lovely. She's very nice to me," However, despite all the positives, some people just can't see past all the red flags in Jenner and Chalamet's relationship.