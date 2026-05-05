The 2026 Met Gala Was A Fashion Flop For These Celebs

Met Gala 2026: The theme was "Costume Art," and some stars certainly delivered and then some. However, there are always a few who don't play ball, and that's why our roundup of this year's worst-dressed is comprised of the attendees who went way too safe for the "Fashion Is Art" dress code (basically the fashion equivalent of the "Go Girl Give Us Nothing" meme from 2018).

Dressing for the Met Gala is tricky. Sure, the entire point of the event is to raise money for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but going too costumey is a no-no. Having said that, fans of the annual fundraiser tend to agree that by far the bigger crime is not going big enough. After all, it's known as fashion's biggest night, so it certainly deserves a whole lot of pomp and circumstance.

Enter, those who decide to keep things simple — too simple. While some years have seen stars bring their A-game with wild Met Gala looks, the May 4, 2026, event saw many going more low-key, and some even donned ensembles that looked like the ones they wear to literally every other event (Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Hugh Jackman, we're looking at you). From average tuxedos to the same old silhouettes we've seen a hundred times, let's get into it.