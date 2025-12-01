These Are Lauren Sánchez﻿'s Best (And Worst) Looks Yet

Lauren Sánchez entered the public eye as an on-air personality hosting shows such as "Extra" and "Good Day L.A." before she began making headlines for her relationship with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Beyond her association with the tech mogul (Bezos is one of the richest men in the world, with a net worth of well over $200 billion at the time of writing), Sánchez has her own passions, the biggest of which is fashion. Over the years, the former journalist has been a staple figure at multiple high-end fashion events.

Sánchez's fascination with couture is tied to her roots in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she grew up. Her grandmother, Elsie, was an important person in her life who not only taught her the value of hard work but also equipped her with essential skills like sewing. As a matter of fact, a young Sánchez impressively tailored her own clothes when she was growing up. Fashion would eventually become her form of self-representation, deeply inspired by her Latina roots.

"I love fashion, and I love the Latin culture," Sánchez declared in an interview with Elle. "I really just kind of remain committed to expressing my true, authentic self through fashion, and some people really love it, and some people really hate it, and that's okay." Throughout the years, Sánchez has shown up in some looks that have won audiences over, but there have been times when her style completely missed the mark.