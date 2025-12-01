These Are Lauren Sánchez's Best (And Worst) Looks Yet
Lauren Sánchez entered the public eye as an on-air personality hosting shows such as "Extra" and "Good Day L.A." before she began making headlines for her relationship with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Beyond her association with the tech mogul (Bezos is one of the richest men in the world, with a net worth of well over $200 billion at the time of writing), Sánchez has her own passions, the biggest of which is fashion. Over the years, the former journalist has been a staple figure at multiple high-end fashion events.
Sánchez's fascination with couture is tied to her roots in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she grew up. Her grandmother, Elsie, was an important person in her life who not only taught her the value of hard work but also equipped her with essential skills like sewing. As a matter of fact, a young Sánchez impressively tailored her own clothes when she was growing up. Fashion would eventually become her form of self-representation, deeply inspired by her Latina roots.
"I love fashion, and I love the Latin culture," Sánchez declared in an interview with Elle. "I really just kind of remain committed to expressing my true, authentic self through fashion, and some people really love it, and some people really hate it, and that's okay." Throughout the years, Sánchez has shown up in some looks that have won audiences over, but there have been times when her style completely missed the mark.
Lauren Sánchez looked splendid in an asymmetrical dress at The Lord of the Rings premiere
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos had an action-packed 2022 that included a visit to the Chiribiquete National Park in Colombia, a vacation in Aspen, Colorado, where the couple was photographed shopping, and of course, some good old red carpet moments. On August 30, 2022, the couple attended the London premiere of Amazon Prime's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," during which Sánchez was seen in a gorgeous, figure-hugging red number with an asymmetrical twist.
Sánchez looked all sorts of enchanting in the dress, which featured a thigh-high slit that showcased her toned legs. She accessorized the look with silver jewelry and also wore a pair of matching open-ended, single-strap stilettos that highlighted her bright red nail polish. The former news anchor's look complemented that of Bezos, who was dressed in a sharp, well-tailored black suit and tie combo.
It wasn't the first time Sánchez had worn such a dress. Earlier that month, during the Los Angeles premiere of the television series, she showed up in a similar outfit in cream. She paired the Tom Ford number with a set of golden drop and dangle earrings, a multi-layered bracelet, and matching shoes. Per usual, Sánchez showed up in the arms of her beau, Bezos, who opted for a business casual look, featuring a checkered gray suit and a collared buttoned-up shirt.
She wore an unflattering dress to The March of Dimes Celebration of Babies
Lauren Sánchez spearheads philanthropic activities as the vice chairperson of the Bezos Earth Fund, but before she was affiliated with the billion-dollar organization, she extended her support to other charities. In November 2009, Sánchez attended the March of Dimes 4th Annual Celebration of Babies event at The Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, which also featured attendances by the likes of "Perfect Stranger" actor Halle Berry. While Sánchez's commitment to a good cause was worth commending (the event highlighted the organization's efforts to improve the well-being of moms and their babies), the same could not be said for her choice of outfit — a silky, knee-length dress.
The orange dress had widely spaced-out pleats that gave it an awkward appearance, while its short sleeves had irregular bulges that suggested subpar tailoring. Sánchez styled the look with a broad statement belt that was trendy at the time, but its metallic clip only created gathers that looked uneven. However, on the bright side, Sánchez opted for a pair of open-toe heels that drew focus to her killer legs. When it comes to other accessories, Sánchez rocked a broad bracelet that matched her belt in addition to wearing teardrop-shaped golden earrings. Overall, the look appeared to be low-effort and unflattering, despite Sánchez's attempts to strike different poses for the camera.
She flaunted her physique in a red number at the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards
The November 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards was a star-studded event, featuring appearances by many entertainers, such as nine-time Grammy Award winner Mary J. Blige and "Abbott Elementary" star Quinta Brunson (both of whom were honorees). Not one to miss out on showcasing her wonderful taste in fashion, Lauren Sánchez showed up in a busty, tight-fitting red dress that was head-turning in every sense of the word.
The fiery look featured a strapless neckline, ruffles at the bottom, and folding detail, all of which worked well to display Sánchez's toned physique. Sánchez held her hair back and styled it with a few hanging strands, an element that added elegance to her appearance. Sánchez's taste in jewelry was just as exquisite. She wore a silver bracelet that matched her high heels, a dark red ring that complemented her nail polish, and last but not least, flaunted her 30-carat diamond engagement ring (Jeff Bezos had proposed to Sánchez just months prior).
Red appears to be Sánchez's signature whenever she wants to command a room, and in the past, it has served her well. This was the case when she was pictured in Paris in a knee-length leather Versace dress in the company of sisters Brooks and Sarah Jane Nader. The striking ensemble included a bunch of layers that gave the look a bucket effect. Similarly, Sánchez looked splendid in a seductive high-low Vivienne Westwood number during a night out with Bezos and his daughter in the City of Lights.
She received backlash for wearing a revealing suit to President Donald Trump's inauguration
Lauren Sánchez has worn some inappropriate outfits, but none caused as much havoc as the time she dressed in a revealing Alexander McQueen pantsuit at President Donald Trump's inauguration. As always, she paired the look with a set of flashy diamonds and wore her hair in a parted style. Sánchez's outfit was formal and would otherwise have been fit for the occasion, except for one tiny detail – a lacy corset that drew attention to her bosom.
In fact, Sánchez went viral since several guests, including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, were caught staring at her bust. Many internet users took to social media to voice their opinion; while some people thought that Sánchez displayed a lack of class, others felt that she had gotten "the exact reaction she was hoping for" (via X). As everyone came out firing on all cylinders, Sánchez took to the inauguration ball to change into a chiffon number with a cape-like feature, whose pictures she shared with her fans online (Zuckerberg set tongues wagging once again when he was caught liking that picture).
While Sánchez remained tight-lipped amid the backlash, she appeared to give a nod to her look by liking a comment that read, "Girl you ate that inaugural look don't pay attention to no haters," as E! reported. Still, it wasn't the first time she had been spotted in the outfit. She'd worn the entire ensemble at the Forbes Women's Power Summit in New York in September 2024 and paired it with white platform heels.
Lauren Sánchez dazzled in a black gown at the Global Gift Gala
Lauren Sánchez attended the 2025 Global Gift Gala in Cannes, France, in the company of her long-term friend, actor Eva Longoria (the duo clocked 20 years of friendship in 2024). Sánchez and the "Flamin' Hot" actor, who also serves as the foundation's honorary president, both wore floor-sweeping strapless dresses with sweetheart necklines.
While Longoria's gown was adorned with noticeable beaded sequins on black fabric, Sánchez opted for a half-sequin-half-chiffon all-black look. Sánchez's Dolce & Gabbana gown also featured gathers that accentuated her physique. To complete the look, she wore a diamond necklace with a blinding pendant and styled her hair in a beehive. And finally, as is customary with most of Sánchez's hairstyles, a few dangling strands fell on one side of her face.
It goes without saying that Sánchez's entire ensemble was fit for the event and, dare we say, as graceful as her speech. She was honored for her philanthropic work and for being a voice for women and the less fortunate, as in 2024, Sánchez and Jeff Bezos donated a whopping $110 million to support the fight against homelessness. In her acceptance speech, she thoughtfully refrained from claiming all the credit. "Tonight isn't about celebrating just one person's achievements," the helicopter pilot said (via Elle). "It is about recognizing our collective ability to light the way for each other, to lift people towards a future with empathy, dignity, and possibility."
Lauren Sánchez's sheer outfit at Milan Fashion Week exposed her underwear
Lauren Sánchez's son, Nikko Gonzalez, made his fashion debut at Milan Fashion Week in January 2024. Although Sánchez was a proud mom who took to social media to congratulate Gonzalez, it was clear that he wasn't the only one making headlines for having eye-catching fashion choices. Sánchez herself was in the news for wearing a floor-sweeping sheer Dolce & Gabbana dress that exposed her black underwear.
The philanthropist, who was pictured hand-in-hand with her billionaire beau, Jeff Bezos, paired the dress with black ankle-strap stilettos, a perfectly tailored blazer, and a small handbag. Sánchez ditched her trademark loose hair strands for a long hairstyle with small waves, all while Bezos harmonized her aesthetic in a black velvet suit.
In true Sánchez fashion — no pun intended — it wasn't the first time the former journalist had worn a revealing outfit in public. During a pre-Met Gala party in New York City in May 2024, Sánchez wore a strapless, figure-hugging, short, black, lacy number that hardly concealed her nudity. This was also the case when Sánchez was dressed in a semi-transparent chiffon look for Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party on November 8, 2025 — a move that has been interpreted by some as another attempt to seek the spotlight.
She looked stunning on her wedding day in a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in Venice, Italy in June 2025. The nuptials were obviously a star-studded affair, featuring attendances by A-listers like the Kardashian-Jenner family and billionaires Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates. Sánchez made the most of the heavy press during her wedding week, sporting designs by various fashion houses, including Alexander McQueen, Schiaparelli, and Dior.
A modest bride, Sánchez eventually walked down the aisle in her most buttoned-up look yet, a tight-fitting Dolce & Gabbana gown with long sleeves, an opaque sweetheart neckline, and a lacy, high-neck mandarin collar. The dress flared out at the bottom into a floor-sweeping design and was crowned by an equally long veil. Needless to say, the vintage look complemented Bezos' formal tuxedo. The former journalist took to Instagram to hail the fashion house, writing, "Not just a gown, a piece of poetry. Thank you @dolcegabbana for the magic you made."
According to Sánchez, the gorgeous bridal outfit was influenced by Sophia Loren's character, Cinzia Zaccardi, in the Melville Shavelson-directed 1958 film "Houseboat." Her choice was also heavily impacted by a highly publicized April 2025 trip to space (she even brought Bezos an unnamed memento in honor of the Blue Origin experience). "It went from 'I want a simple, sexy, modern dress' to 'I want something that evokes a moment,' and where I am right now," Sánchez told Vogue. "I am a different person than I was five years ago."
She wore a racy red dress to the White House
Lauren Sánchez has a lengthy relationship history, but her union with Jeff Bezos is definitely her most high-profile one yet thanks to its scandalous beginnings. It's obvious that Sánchez has never been the same since meeting Bezos, and her marriage to the tech titan has its perks, the biggest of which is access to prominent events. In April 2024, Sánchez and Bezos joined other dignitaries at a state dinner hosted by the Biden administration in honor of Japan's then Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida.
Sánchez showed up in a wine red dress that would have been appropriate for a more laid-back occasion. The long-length number featured a busty, lacy, corset-like upper half with bardot sleeves and a semi-transparent midriff. The top part of the dress effortlessly merged with its opaque bottom in a V-shaped design. Sánchez completed the Rasario look with a pair of golden stilettos with leafy straps, a sparkly silver clutch, and matching earrings.
One critic who was dissatisfied by the ensemble wrote (via X), "Nasty. That dress is so cheap looking. She had no class," while another voiced that Sánchez's choice made a mockery of Japan. Other online users took jabs at Sánchez's alleged plastic surgery, pointing out that it wasn't up to par. (Although she has never publicly confirmed going under the knife, Sánchez looked so different before all the plastic surgery.)
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos looked sophisticated in matching gray ensembles during Paris Fashion Week
Lauren Sánchez is rarely seen in buttoned-up looks, but Paris Fashion Week happens to be one of the few events where she prefers to be more covered up. In July 2025, Sánchez made headlines for accessorizing her long-sleeved, collared black coat dress with a $5,750 coffee cup clutch. Similarly, Sánchez and Jeff Bezos caught everyone's attention when they were pictured at Paris Fashion Week in coordinated gray outfits in October 2025.
Sánchez looked spectacular in a collared, checkered midi skirt suit with a V-neck, featuring large, hard-to-miss buttons. The long-sleeved look included a peplum flare that added just the right touch of sophistication, possibly straight out of the wardrobe of "Suits" character Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres). The author wore a pair of sunglasses that gave the outfit a casual edge, and she finally polished the look with black closed-toe heels and a matching handbag.
Bezos was just as much of an eye candy. He looked dapper in a gray jeans and shirt combo, which he paired with a long trench coat and gray-white sneakers. The tech mogul also proudly sported one of his best accessories yet: his gray hair. For years, Bezos had a go-to bald look, but he appeared to ditch it right after he and Sánchez tied the knot.
Her cream-colored gown at the Kering Foundation Caring for Women dinner was extra busty
Lauren Sánchez is no stranger to outfits that highlight her bust, and even when she gets bashed for her choices, it is the gift that keeps on giving. The big question is: Is there such a thing as being too busty? As it turns out, Sánchez may have gone over the top when she showed up to the Kering Foundation Caring for Women dinner in New York in cream-colored attire that called attention to her neckline.
The silky gown would otherwise have been another beautiful choice thanks to its unique design. Made of a two-tone color scheme, the split dress had a black backside that made it tastefully elegant, as it included a tail that brushed the ground. Sánchez let her hair down and accessorized the look with a 55-carat diamond necklace by popular jewelry trader Samer Halimeh that was reported to have cost a cool $3 million.
Still, the focus on the former journalist's bust was striking to an ordinary observer. The bodice of the Schiaparelli dress featured an extended fabric with loose gathers that accentuated her chest, creating a puffed-up effect. Overall, the look created the impression that the fabric may have been tailored too tightly.