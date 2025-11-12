Lauren Sánchez's Revealing Look At Kris Jenner's Birthday Party Is A Desperate Cry For Attention
On November 8, the who's who showed up and showed out to celebrate the famous Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, Kris Jenner, in honor of her 70th birthday. The star-studded 007-themed bash, hosted at the $165 million home of billionaire newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, proved to be a lavish, over-the-top extravaganza — much like the couple's three-day Venice, Italy, nuptials. And, unfortunately, just like Sánchez's custom corseted Italian lace wedding dress by Dolce & Gabbana, Sánchez's dress at Jenner's birthday bash read much like a desperate cry for attention, swiftly landing her a spot among the worst-dressed at Jenner's 70th birthday party. As evidenced in photos Sanchez posted to her Instagram Story, she donned an ultra sheer, backless, black dress with a plunging neckline, to boot. Suffice to say, Sánchez left very little to the imagination.
As one can imagine, many people had thoughts on Sánchez's choice of dress — er, um, lack thereof — and immediately took to the Twitterverse to let their voices be heard. "Why is Lauren Sanchez naked??" one user wrote in part. Meanwhile, another quipped, "Lauren Sanchez Bezos showing some cheeks at Kris Jenner birthday party."
This isn't Lauren Sanchez's first fashion faux pas rodeo
As you may recall, this isn't the first time Lauren Sánchez has let it all hang out. Over the years, there have been many inappropriate outfits we couldn't believe Sánchez wore. Never forget the lacy white bra she wore proudly on display in front of God and everyone while attending President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. No doubt, Mark Zuckerberg's wife didn't love the spicy glance he stole at Sanchez while she was wearing the 'fit.
According to celebrity stylist and image consultant Amanda Sanders, this is simply par for the course when it comes to Sánchez and her attention-seeking antics. "She put herself in a position that is drawing the wrong kind of attention," Sanders told The U.S. Sun. "She wants to feel young and sexy, and she is very confident. But I guess to me, it's like, know your audience."
It should be noted, however, that Sanchez likens her personal style to that of movie star Sophia Loren — not a desperate "look at me" plea. "It went from 'I want a simple, sexy modern dress' to 'I want something that evokes a moment,' and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago," she told Vogue about the figurative and literal odyssey she embarked on before landing on the perfect wedding dress, which just so happened to include an 11-minute space trek to the Kármán line courtesy of her hubby-to-be Jeff Bezos' spaceflight services company, Blue Origin. Her gown remained foremost in her thoughts as she floated high above the Earth. "It is a departure from what people expect," she explained, "from what I expect — but it's very much me." Well, alrighty then.