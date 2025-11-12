Lauren Sánchez's Revealing Look At Kris Jenner's Birthday Party Is A Desperate Cry For Attention

As you may recall, this isn't the first time Lauren Sánchez has let it all hang out. Over the years, there have been many inappropriate outfits we couldn't believe Sánchez wore. Never forget the lacy white bra she wore proudly on display in front of God and everyone while attending President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. No doubt, Mark Zuckerberg's wife didn't love the spicy glance he stole at Sanchez while she was wearing the 'fit.

According to celebrity stylist and image consultant Amanda Sanders, this is simply par for the course when it comes to Sánchez and her attention-seeking antics. "She put herself in a position that is drawing the wrong kind of attention," Sanders told The U.S. Sun. "She wants to feel young and sexy, and she is very confident. But I guess to me, it's like, know your audience."

It should be noted, however, that Sanchez likens her personal style to that of movie star Sophia Loren — not a desperate "look at me" plea. "It went from 'I want a simple, sexy modern dress' to 'I want something that evokes a moment,' and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago," she told Vogue about the figurative and literal odyssey she embarked on before landing on the perfect wedding dress, which just so happened to include an 11-minute space trek to the Kármán line courtesy of her hubby-to-be Jeff Bezos' spaceflight services company, Blue Origin. Her gown remained foremost in her thoughts as she floated high above the Earth. "It is a departure from what people expect," she explained, "from what I expect — but it's very much me." Well, alrighty then.