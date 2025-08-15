Lauren Sanchez Was Never The Same After Meeting Jeff Bezos

Long before Lauren Sanchez had a public relationship with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, she was an on-air personality with a determined spirit that saw her rise to become a popular host on "Extra" and "Good Day L.A." The odds were stacked against Sanchez from the beginning, since she was raised by her grandmother, who struggled to make ends meet. "We came from nothing," Sanchez recalled in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter. "I used to sleep in the back of my grandmother's car when she would go clean houses, and I've been fortunate enough to have a career."

As a television host, Sanchez was a big player in the Hollywood scene, but not quite an A-list star just yet. Instead, she interviewed celebrities on the red carpet, crossed paths with influential politicians like former President Bill Clinton, and wowed audiences with her vibrant energy on "So You Think You Can Dance." On occasion, Sanchez attended industry events in the company of her then-husband, Patrick Whitesell, with whom she was married for 14 years.

Sanchez eventually learned how to fly and founded an aerial filming company named Black Ops Aviation, which reportedly became the link between her and Bezos. Only then did she become like the stars she used to interview. Sanchez has undoubtedly climbed up the social ladder, thanks to her relationship with the billionaire. From wrangles with family to vacations with other A-listers, here's how her life has changed since meeting Bezos.