Celebs Who Clearly Don't Like Lauren Sanchez And Jeff Bezos

There were a lot of celebs on hand for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' wedding. Dubbed "The Wedding of the Century," the weekend gathering in Venice cost the tech billionaire and his wife a literal fortune. They had to fork over money for the right to host the event, and that included charitable donations to local institutions. They also paid for pricey transportation, including private jets and water taxis. It was worth it for Jeff and his wife, as their star-studded guest list included multiple A-listers such as Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Oprah Winfrey, and the Kardashian clan. Jessica Alba was also on hand and shared Instagram photos of her and her daughter Honor attending the glitzy event.

Immediately following their ultra-glam nuptials, Lauren gave her Instagram a complete overhaul. Not only did she change her handle to reflect her married name of "Lauren Sánchez Bezos," but the former television host deleted all her posts and replaced them with two from the wedding. The first upload was a three-photo carousel that showed Lauren in her tight-fitting white lace gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana, and it offered a few behind-the-scenes shots of the team of designers tasked with getting the dress on Lauren. The second upload was a photo of Lauren and Jeff smiling after they tied the knot and greeting guests at the reception. Kris Jenner, who was at the wedding, gushed over the newlyweds. "Thank you for bringing us along to witness such a magical chapter of your love story," she wrote. Katy Perry, who famously was aboard the Blue Origin space flight with Lauren, also chimed in. "Soulmate mission complete," the popstar commented. Meanwhile, several other celebrities were less-than-thrilled about the union and had a lot of unflattering words for the couple.