Celebs Who Clearly Don't Like Lauren Sanchez And Jeff Bezos
There were a lot of celebs on hand for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' wedding. Dubbed "The Wedding of the Century," the weekend gathering in Venice cost the tech billionaire and his wife a literal fortune. They had to fork over money for the right to host the event, and that included charitable donations to local institutions. They also paid for pricey transportation, including private jets and water taxis. It was worth it for Jeff and his wife, as their star-studded guest list included multiple A-listers such as Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Oprah Winfrey, and the Kardashian clan. Jessica Alba was also on hand and shared Instagram photos of her and her daughter Honor attending the glitzy event.
Immediately following their ultra-glam nuptials, Lauren gave her Instagram a complete overhaul. Not only did she change her handle to reflect her married name of "Lauren Sánchez Bezos," but the former television host deleted all her posts and replaced them with two from the wedding. The first upload was a three-photo carousel that showed Lauren in her tight-fitting white lace gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana, and it offered a few behind-the-scenes shots of the team of designers tasked with getting the dress on Lauren. The second upload was a photo of Lauren and Jeff smiling after they tied the knot and greeting guests at the reception. Kris Jenner, who was at the wedding, gushed over the newlyweds. "Thank you for bringing us along to witness such a magical chapter of your love story," she wrote. Katy Perry, who famously was aboard the Blue Origin space flight with Lauren, also chimed in. "Soulmate mission complete," the popstar commented. Meanwhile, several other celebrities were less-than-thrilled about the union and had a lot of unflattering words for the couple.
Olivia Munn's shady praise for Jeff Bezos' ex
Olivia Munn took aim at Lauren Sánchez Bezos and her new husband by commenting on Jeff Bezos' ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott. While Jeff and Lauren's star-studded nuptials were going down in Venice, actor Mia Farrow made an Instagram post that highlighted the philanthropic work the tech billionaire's ex-wife has been involved in. "How awesome is MacKenzie Scott! ... As of mid-December 2024, she had given a total of $19.3 billion to over 1600 charitable organizations," Farrow wrote in the caption alongside a snap of Bezos' ex. The timing of the post was clearly a not-so-thinly-veiled jab at Bezos and his new wife. This prompted Munn to pop up in the comment section. "Truly incredible," she simply added. With two words, the "X-Men: Apocalypse" actor showed she had sided with the former Mrs. Jeff Bezos.
That Instagram comment was not the first time Munn took aim at Jeff's new bride. Leading up to the historic Blue Origin space flight, which included Sanchez, Katy Perry, and Gayle King, Munn bashed the endeavor. "I know this probably isn't the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now," the actor said while co-hosting "Jenna & Friends" in April 2025. "I know this is probably obnoxious, but it's so much money to go to space, and there's a lot of people who can't even afford eggs," Munn added.
Of course, she was not the only actor to take aim at Bezos and his bride.
Charlize Theron's wedding joke reportedly upset Jeff Bezos
On June 29, Charlize Theron hosted a block party for her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project. This, of course, took place on the weekend that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos were saying their "I dos" in Italy with a celebrity-filled guest list. The billionaire and his bride caught strays from the "Fury Road" actor as she voiced her disapproval of their union. "I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding. But that's OK because they suck and we're cool," Theron told the crowd at the event for her charity, per The Hollywood Reporter. The seemingly unprovoked jab did not go unnoticed by the Amazon founder.
After Theron slammed the Bezoses and their wedding attendees, outlets reported the story, and it made its way back to the tech honcho. According to celebrity reporter Rob Shuter, who published a report on his Substack, Jeff was "livid" over what the "Fast X" star said. Sources told Shuter that as a result of her outburst, Theron was "banned" from "Bezos-adjacent" functions and events. While Jeff may have thought the ban was making a statement, an insider told the journalist that Theron was likely not too upset. "She'll live," they told Shuter.
Not only did members of Hollywood trash the Bezos wedding, but even political commentators got in on the trolling.
Megyn Kelly trashed the couple's looks
Even though Lauren Sánchez Bezos' wedding dress was her most buttoned-up look yet, political commentator Megyn Kelly took issue with how both the former newscaster and Jeff Bezos looked on their wedding weekend. On an episode of the "Megyn Kelly Show" that aired on June 27, 2025, the right-wing advocate obliterated the newlyweds. "He does look like a walking penis. ... It does give penis vibes. I'm not gonna lie, it's not a good look for him," Kelly joked while speaking with Daily Mail journalist Maureen Callahan. Naturally, Kelly weighed in on Lauren also and managed to hand a backhanded compliment to the helicopter pilot. "I don't know what she's doing, because unlike him, she was more beautiful before," the Fox News alum said. "All I can say is I think plastic surgery is addictive for some people," she added.
That was not the first time Kelly had taken aim at Lauren's appearance. Following her controversial outfit at the inauguration, where she caught Mark Zuckerberg's eye by wearing an all-white outfit that included an open blazer with a bustier, Kelly went scorched earth on the former news personality. "She looked like a hooker," Kelly said on her SiriusXM show in January. This prompted a cleavage-centric diatribe from the radio host. "Have some dignity and some respect for your setting in your circumstances. No one should be talking about your t**s," Kelly added.
Kelly was not the only high-profile media member who took exception with how the new Mr. and Mrs. Bezos looked.
Katie Couric called Lauren Sánchez Bezos' bridal look 'tacky'
The same weekend of her wedding, Vogue shared a photo of its digital cover featuring Lauren Sánchez Bezos in her wedding dress. On Instagram, the magazine wrote in the caption that Sánchez Bezos had been collaborating with Dolce & Gabbana for over a year to ensure the dress was perfect for her big day. Jack Schlossberg, the frequently controversial grandson of John F. Kennedy, posted the cover photo to his own Instagram page. "Like I said ... vogue," he wrote in the since-deleted post (via the Mirror). Schlossberg's post brought a bunch of people out of the woodwork, including seasoned TV journalist Katie Couric, who eviscerated Lauren in the comment section. "Welcome to the eighties — when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled," Couric wrote about the former newscaster's wedding dress. "Apparently tacky is back," she added.
Couric was not the only one to bash the auspicious couple's wedding. Vogue's Instagram post highlighting Lauren's nuptial look received a ton of backlash. "I didn't realize you could just buy a cover now," one Instagrammer wrote about the former "Extra" host's cover shot. Others theorized that having Sánchez Bezos on the cover is what led to Anna Wintour's untimely departure from the outlet. "I can now see why Anna decided to get out before this cover dropped," another user commented.
Other high-profile people had been bashing the relationship between Jeff Bezos and his new bride long before they tied the knot.
Keith McNally brutally insulted the couple
Over a full year before Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos walked the aisle together in Venice, British restaurateur Keith McNally took direct aim at the billionaire and his then-wife-to-be. Taking to Instagram in April 2024, the Balthazar owner uploaded a carousel featuring snaps of the billionaire and his partner on the red carpet at various events. Lauren flaunted her surgically-enhanced assets in all the pics, which kicked off with one of her wearing a red gown with a plunging neckline. "Does anybody else find Jeff Bezos' New wife – Lauren Sanchez – ABSOLUTELY REVOLTING? What an ugly and F***ing SMUG – LOOKING couple they make," McNally wrote in the incendiary caption (via Page Six). "Is this what having 1000 Billion dollars does to people?" he added.
The vitriolic post didn't go unnoticed by Lauren, who took the high road days later by posting a subtle response on her Instagram Stories. "People will love you. People will hate you. And none of it will have anything to do with you," read script written on the wall in a photo she shared (via Page Six). Sánchez Bezos also shared a quote from designer Rachel Zoe. "Lead with kindness, cheer for those you love. Just honestly wish everyone the best," the quote said.
Afterwards, the strongly-worded caption led to blowback against McNally from people such as Chrissy Teigen, who defended Sánchez Bezos. Not wanting to fully delete the post, McNally took the middle ground and amended the caption. "What a Bizarre-looking couple. Is this what having 1000 Billion dollars does to people?" he wrote in the not-as-harsh, but still rudely worded updated post.