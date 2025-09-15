This Is How Lauren Sánchez Spends Her Fortune
By the time Lauren Sánchez was romantically linked to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, she had already been in the public eye for decades. She was a news anchor and reporter in major markets like Los Angeles and Phoenix, later making waves nationally while appearing on Fox Sports programming and the syndicated showbiz news program "Extra." She also appeared in several film productions and even served as the original host of Fox's now long-running hit reality show, "So You Think You Can Dance." Sánchez was previously involved in other high-profile relationships, too, including her marriage to Hollywood super-agent and Endeavor founder Patrick Whitesell in 2005. As such, her various comings and goings — and the ways in which she spends her money — have been major discussion points for some time.
Now, though, after being in a relationship with Bezos for several years and finally marrying the tech giant in 2025, her spending habits are in the spotlight like never before. As tracked by Forbes, Bezos' net worth recently crossed the $200 billion threshold; to say that he and Sánchez have some disposable income would be the understatement of the millennium. So, what does the famous wife of one of the richest people on the planet spend their money on? Here's a roundup of some of Sánchez's noteworthy purchases.
Sánchez carries a gold-dipped Hermès bag worth over $100,000
Handbags can be a necessity for a girl on the go, or anybody, really, as they navigate the rigors of daily life. However, the right kind of handbag can also serve as the perfect accessory to a fashion-forward fit, combining function with form to elevate their overall aesthetic. Over the years, Sánchez has exemplified this as well as anybody, toting an array of designer bags, many of which cost a pretty penny. During the multi-day event that was hers and Bezos' nuptial extravaganza in Venice, Italy, Sánchez was snapped carrying a bag to put just about every other bag one might see in the wild to shame. Specifically, the new Mrs. Bezos boasted a rare version of Hermès' iconic Kelly purse, known as the Kelly Midas.
Daniel Englander, a luxury resale expert, told Page Six in July 2025 that the crocodile-skin version retails for a whopping $170,000, while those made from more exotic materials can fetch as much as a quarter of a million. "The name draws inspiration from King Midas, the mythical Greek figure cursed with the golden touch — everything he touches turns to gold," Englander explained to the outlet. "The bag itself embodies this myth: its handle is partially crafted from real 18-karat gold, and the hardware is also made of solid gold. Visually, it looks as though King Midas himself just laid hands on it, and it's beginning to transform before your eyes."
She is also rumored to have placed a bid on an original Birkin
Sánchez's handbag obsession goes well beyond simply carrying the top purses churned out by the designers of today. She reportedly angled to acquire one of the most unique and iconic handbags in recent fashion history as well. In July 2025, the first-ever Hermès Birkin bag, inspired by actress-singer Jane Birkin in the 1980s during a chance encounter between Birkin and Hermès CEO Jean-Louis Dumas on a flight from London to Paris, went up for auction at Sotheby's in Paris. The bag, which was owned by Birkin herself, drew bids from celebrities and people of extreme wealth from around the world.
As noted by the Robb Report, the bag ultimately fetched a winning bid of €8.5 million, then the equivalent of $10.1 million, from a private collector in Japan after a 10-minute battle between nine individuals. A source told the outlet that Sánchez was the runner-up in the bidding war. Meanwhile, ARTnews received similar information from its own sources. Although Sánchez's reps denied the story, her involvement in other high-profile, high-dollar auctions has been well-documented, including a head-to-head battle with a member of the Kardashian family.
Sánchez went toe-to-toe with Kim Kardashian for a $200,000 Balenciaga dress as well
Ever the fashion bug, Lauren Sánchez has been snapped wearing a myriad of fabulous frocks from the world's most prominent designers since becoming a part of the celebrity world. However, she stepped up her game since becoming Jeff Bezos' better half. Despite the resources at her disposal, though, getting her hands on the most stylish dresses hasn't always come easy for Sánchez. At the Kering Foundation's third annual Caring for Women charity dinner held during New York Fashion Week, for example, Sánchez found herself competing with Kim Kardashian for a Balenciaga dress that was up for auction. Kardashian recalled the incident for Sánchez's November 2023 Vogue feature.
"I'm a big auction girl," Kardashian said, "and my strategy was to come in last minute." Instead, she found herself in a bidding war with Sánchez, prompting Kardashian to propose amid the hubbub that the two women share the dress. In the end, Kering arranged for two dresses to be made, with Sánchez and Kardashian paying $200,000 apiece for their respective gowns and traveling to Paris together for their fittings. "Lauren and I are always sending DMs building each other up," Kardashian added. "Every time there's a look that we like, she'll say, 'WOW,' or, 'OMG you look amazing.' She's such a girl's girl."
Sánchez's wedding dress likely cost a small fortune
Few occasions draw as much attention in the lives of, well, just about anybody, as weddings, and that goes double for ceremonies involving world-famous celebrities. Given Bezos' status as the creator of Amazon and one of the wealthiest people in the history of the world, one could probably refer to his and Sánchez's nuptials as the wedding of the century without receiving much pushback for the proclamation. The weekend event in Venice, Italy, was attended by A-listers from every walk of life, including icons of entertainment and sports like Oprah Winfrey, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, and multiple Kardashians. At the center of the glitzy affair was Sánchez, the beautiful bride, in a wedding dress that attempted to put all others to shame.
Sánchez reportedly enlisted Dolce & Gabbana to make her a wedding dress inspired by the gown worn by Sophia Loren in the 1958 film, "Houseboat." So, the legendary fashion house created a high lace neck mermaid line gown that included 180 hand-finished, silk chiffon-covered buttons; a dress that reportedly took over 1,900 hours to make. While identifying an exact price for the dress is difficult, SheKnows deduced that it may have been similar in price to couture-level gowns like the one from Oscar de la Renta worn by Amal Clooney. Using that as a guideline, the outlet estimated Sánchez's dress likely ran in the $250,000 to $400,000 range.
A lucky charm necklace she wore sells for as much as a new car
As the old saying goes, diamonds are a girl's best friend, and Lauren Sánchez has a lot of them. Perhaps the most recognizable piece of diamond-encrusted jewelry she owns, though, is the "lucky charm" necklace from the New York City-based brand Marlo Laz that she wore while sharing details about her 2025 Blue Origin space flight in a video posted to Instagram. As reported by Business Insider, the all-woman flight included such luminaries as Sánchez's friend and chart-topping pop star Katy Perry, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn, fellow journalist Gayle King, and activist Amanda Nguyen, and the necklace's message could be applied to their journey together.
According to the maker, the necklace's "Porte Bonheur" charm represents "Luck, Happiness, and All Good Things," and features raised gold writing and a white diamond centerpiece on a flowing, shaped coin. Meanwhile, the chain's pave clasp features an array of F-G VS1-VS2 diamonds. Per Business Insider, the ensemble was valued at just over $18,000 at the time of the outlet's report. Clearly, if one is going to space, doing so in a diamond that costs as much as a car is the way to do it.
Sánchez regularly sports shades that cost more than many earn in a week
Even the simplest, seemingly run-of-the-mill items can be of the couture ilk if they're produced by the right people. For her part, Sánchez is often snapped sporting the best of the best, from her high-end handbags and incredible variety of gleaming adornments to her sunglasses, which have also managed to be a source for tabloid headlines. As reported by the Daily Mail in 2022, Sánchez combined a $28,500 Jacquie Aiche necklace combo and a $105,000 Birkin bag with a $1,045 pair of Cartier sunglasses while on a London getaway with Bezos. Of course, designer shades are regularly a part of Sánchez's swanky stylings.
As reported by Business Insider, Sánchez was rocking a pair of $510 sunglasses from Celine when she and Bezos arrived in Venice ahead of their multi-million-dollar wedding celebration. Later on, she accessorized one of her more conservative looks — a knee-length skirt and a button-down top from Dior — with Tom Ford sunglasses that reportedly run a cool $505 as she and Bezos left the Aman hotel for a pre-wedding excursion. If one is looking to protect their peepers and has the means to do so in style, Sánchez is a sterling example of how to show out.
The birthday bash Sánchez threw for Jeff Bezos' 60th was epic
Although there has been a considerable focus on Lauren Sánchez's rather expensive pursuit of high fashion here, she has also used her fortune to spoil her husband, Jeff Bezos. Such was the case in January 2024 when she went all out to honor her new beau with a 60th birthday bash for the ages at their Beverly Hills mansion. Not only was the gathering a veritable who's who of Hollywood and celebrity royalty — according to Page Six, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Ciara, and Russell Wilson were among the gaggle of stars on hand — but it was also a massive production to recognize Bezos' life achievements.
Page Six was told by a source that Sánchez had "an almost exact replica of Jeff's first Amazon office, which was in a garage," erected on site. Additional nods to Bezos' rags-to-riches reportedly included McDonald's being served to commemorate Bezos' first job with the fast-food giant at age 16; they also had caviar. Finally, guests were treated to a performance from the Black Eyed Peas, who were brought on stage by Sánchez herself. There's no telling what it cost to put all of that together, but it's safe to say that it wasn't cheap.
Both aviators, she and Bezos bought an $80 million private jet
One of the things that drew Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos together as their relationship blossomed was their shared love of aviation. For her part, Sánchez is a licensed pilot, and Bezos is getting into the act, too, having learned how to fly a helicopter (although not always to Sánchez's liking, apparently). "I've realized that when I'm in the back of the helicopter when he's flying, I just kind of have to look out the window, just kind of enjoy the scenery," Sánchez said of her backseat pilot tendencies during a 2022 CNN interview, via KTVZ. "I'm like, 'No, no. Pull up. Okay. Okay, Slow down.' But he's very good."
While the multi-billionaire couple loves to fly themselves, they typically take to the skies via private jets. To that end, Bezos and Sánchez reportedly spent $80 million on a Gulfstream G700 that can almost crack the speed of sound when it's in flight, according to the New York Post and other outlets. John Schreiber snapped a picture of the jet in September 2024, noting via X that its exact top speed checks in at Mach 0.935, "making it the fastest jet in Gulfstream's lineup," according to the photojournalist.
Luxe vacations are a regular part of the Bezoses routine
Make no mistake, Sánchez and Bezos are movers and shakers in business as well as their lives outside the boardroom. And, if one is determined to own multiple private jets, one probably ought to use them for business and pleasure. Alas, that appears to be exactly what the power couple is doing, taking getaways to exotic locales around the globe. They reportedly took their extended honeymoon to the Spanish island of Ibiza, where they danced, hiked, and took in beachy views. They also had a date night in Saint-Tropez, France, in the days after exchanging their I do's, reportedly dining at Cherry along the way, a high-end restaurant.
These sorts of excursions aren't just limited to the honeymoon experience, though. As reported by People, Bezos and Sánchez took the latter's children on a family trip to Japan in April 2024. "Japan, you've stolen our hearts," Sánchez wrote of the vacation in a since-deleted Instagram post. "Those early morning walks under cherry blossoms, exploring ancient temples, and yes, the best sushi on a conveyor belt ever. It felt like living a dream we never wanted to wake up from."
The couple bought a 14-acre estate on Maui
Where wealth is amassed, so, too, must a bustling real estate profile ultimately crop up, and Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are doing better than most in that department. Although they've purchased some big-ticket items, the most expensive things that Bezos and Sánchez own are, by and large, their various homes around the U.S. As of 2018, Bezos was one of the largest private landowners in the U.S. Among the purchases he and Sánchez have made in the years since that report is a 14-acre estate on Maui in the Hawaiian Islands.
Per a November 2021 report from Realtor.com, the couple purchased the compound in an off-market transaction that reportedly cost something in the neighborhood of $78 million. The La Perouse Bay property, known as the Carter estate, was previously owned by Advanced Energy co-founder Doug Schatz. It reportedly includes a 4,500-square-foot main house, a 1,700-square-foot guesthouse, and a 700-square-foot pool, further encompassing seven parcels of land that also include a fishpond with a private, white-sand beach. Other features include an outdoor kitchen with a fire pit and, of course, some spectacular ocean views.
Sánchez likes to write out of her $165 million mansion purchased from a record mogul in 2020
As one might expect, the homes that Sánchez and her billionaire husband invest their money in are the biggest and best a couple could get. However, the home they purchased from entertainment mogul David Geffen is perhaps the most extravagant of the couple's considerable holdings. Purchased in 2020 for a Los Angeles area record-breaking $165 million, the nine-acre estate was originally built for former Warner Bros. head Jack Warner in the 1930s, according to the Los Angeles Times. Geffen, who had owned the home since 1990, apparently once remarked that the property bore a striking resemblance to the Palace of Versailles.
In a since-deleted video shared via Instagram, Sánchez offered her fans a glimpse at her writing nook inside the home amid the release of her children's book, "The Fly Who Flew." "I'm taking you to where I write almost every day," she said in the video, via SFGate. "When I was a reporter in a newsroom, it was just packed with people, and you had to write with all this commotion going on, and I got really used to it, and I love it, and sometimes I do go somewhere like a coffee shop to write. But I've had a little writer's block with the second book, and I noticed that if I have a really calm, peaceful place, I'm able to let all my ideas float through me easier than I could in a group."