This Is How Lauren Sánchez Spends Her Fortune

By the time Lauren Sánchez was romantically linked to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, she had already been in the public eye for decades. She was a news anchor and reporter in major markets like Los Angeles and Phoenix, later making waves nationally while appearing on Fox Sports programming and the syndicated showbiz news program "Extra." She also appeared in several film productions and even served as the original host of Fox's now long-running hit reality show, "So You Think You Can Dance." Sánchez was previously involved in other high-profile relationships, too, including her marriage to Hollywood super-agent and Endeavor founder Patrick Whitesell in 2005. As such, her various comings and goings — and the ways in which she spends her money — have been major discussion points for some time.

Now, though, after being in a relationship with Bezos for several years and finally marrying the tech giant in 2025, her spending habits are in the spotlight like never before. As tracked by Forbes, Bezos' net worth recently crossed the $200 billion threshold; to say that he and Sánchez have some disposable income would be the understatement of the millennium. So, what does the famous wife of one of the richest people on the planet spend their money on? Here's a roundup of some of Sánchez's noteworthy purchases.