Inside Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Lengthy Relationship History

Lauren Sánchez Bezos' reputation for being a heartbreaker seemed to begin in her high school years at Albuquerque's Del Norte High. "She could pretty much get who she wanted," claimed Ian Smelser in an interview with The Times several decades after becoming one of the philanthropist's first boyfriends.

"Boys found Wendy attractive and the girls were either drawn to her or pushed away — mostly out of jealousy," he added. And if you're wondering who on Earth Wendy is, this is Sánchez Bezos' middle name, and the name she was best known as while growing up. Smelser wasn't the only football jock that the future TV reporter got romantically involved with as a teenager, either.

"So many high school girls, especially if they're dating the football star, can't handle the conversation," Ian Wade noted to the same newspaper. "But I remember having lots of in-depth conversations with Wendy about my dreams and aspirations, and she would truly listen." Sadly, their puppy love wasn't meant to be, and the young couple split up at one of Sánchez Bezos' earliest workplaces, a waterpark named The Beach.