Lauren Sanchez's Wedding Ring Cost Jeff Bezos A Serious Chunk Of Change, Expert Says
Jeff Bezos laid out a stack of cash for Lauren Sanchez's wedding ring.
Given the ridiculous amount of money that Bezos makes per second, nobody expected his wedding to Sanchez to be low-key or budget-friendly, and it was definitely neither. The Amazon founder, who is worth $244 billion, reportedly emptied out his pocket change to spend around $46 million on his and Sanchez's second respective weddings, which took place in Venice, Italy, over a three-day weekend. The price of Sanchez's ring is, of course, included in the final sum. But before we unveil a diamond expert's estimate of just how blingy the real estate on her ring finger is, here are a few of their costliest wedding expenses.
According to The U.S. Sun, which spoke to one of the planners who helped carry out the event, Bezos, who obviously wasn't going to join the group of celebs who secretly got married in a courthouse, infused their nuptials with pretty much every luxury imaginable, and it was not cheap. For starters, Bezos reportedly spent $2 million just on champers and wine alone. Of that sum, hundreds of thousands of dollars were allocated towards several vintage wines, including 1996 Dom Pérignon Brut (500 bottles to be exact). Bezos also spent a substantial amount of money, roughly $9 million, for his guests to be able to park their yachts in the marina. Other miscellaneous expenses included $1 million for the costumes of the dancers who performed and nearly $5 million for decor. Now, imagine what Bezos spent on Sanchez's wedding ring.
Lauren Sanchez's ring is really helpful
Nicki Swift consulted with Mike Fried, CEO of the Diamond Pro, who imagined what Jeff Bezos spent on the gorgeous sparkler. According to Fried, Bezos spared no expense when it came to picking his wife's hardware. "Lauren's wedding band appears to have beautiful, understated detailing," he exclusively tells us. "The ring is likely made of platinum, but could be 18K gold. The band is a perfect complement to her massive diamond engagement ring, and offers a sleek alternative that she could wear every day." As for the potential price of the immaculate rock? "I'd estimate the value of the band could be up to $50,000, depending on the details of the materials and craftsmanship," he says. Basically, there are perks to being Mrs. Bezos (just ask wife number one, MacKenzie Scott).
While some celebrities blasted Bezos and Sanchez's extravagant wedding, according to Page Six, the newlyweds had a blast flaunting their wedding rings at the conclusion of the event, as they enjoyed more time in Italy. Of course, when you're carrying rings so expensive, it'd probably be pretty hard not to smile. Despite the happiness (and love) in the air, not everyone on the internet is pleased with Sanchez's enormous rock. For example, one Reddit user said: "Honestly, I'd be terrified to wear something like that out in public. FYI the ring is from Blue Nile. Feels less like a ring and more like carrying a down payment on a mansion on your finger. I get the flex, but at some point it crosses into cartoon villain territory." Hmm. There's always one.