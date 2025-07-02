Lauren Sanchez's Wedding Ring Cost Jeff Bezos A Serious Chunk Of Change, Expert Says

Jeff Bezos laid out a stack of cash for Lauren Sanchez's wedding ring.

Given the ridiculous amount of money that Bezos makes per second, nobody expected his wedding to Sanchez to be low-key or budget-friendly, and it was definitely neither. The Amazon founder, who is worth $244 billion, reportedly emptied out his pocket change to spend around $46 million on his and Sanchez's second respective weddings, which took place in Venice, Italy, over a three-day weekend. The price of Sanchez's ring is, of course, included in the final sum. But before we unveil a diamond expert's estimate of just how blingy the real estate on her ring finger is, here are a few of their costliest wedding expenses.

According to The U.S. Sun, which spoke to one of the planners who helped carry out the event, Bezos, who obviously wasn't going to join the group of celebs who secretly got married in a courthouse, infused their nuptials with pretty much every luxury imaginable, and it was not cheap. For starters, Bezos reportedly spent $2 million just on champers and wine alone. Of that sum, hundreds of thousands of dollars were allocated towards several vintage wines, including 1996 Dom Pérignon Brut (500 bottles to be exact). Bezos also spent a substantial amount of money, roughly $9 million, for his guests to be able to park their yachts in the marina. Other miscellaneous expenses included $1 million for the costumes of the dancers who performed and nearly $5 million for decor. Now, imagine what Bezos spent on Sanchez's wedding ring.

