Scandalous Rumors About Lauren Sanchez We Can't Ignore
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' relationship got off to a turbulent start when the National Enquirer reported in 2019 that the helicopter pilot and Amazon founder were having an extramarital affair. It was just the beginning of the wealth of messy rumors that would dog Sánchez, with Us Weekly reporting that her ex, Patrick Whitesell, had been "blindsided" by her romance with the billionaire.
In 2024, Bezos denied that he was going to make himself $600 million poorer in response to a Daily Mail report that this is the amount he planned to spend on a wedding in Aspen. "This whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening," he tweeted. During her fraught journey to the altar, a raised profile also resulted in speculation that Sánchez had undergone plastic surgery and rumors about her romantic past, one of which came from the lips of one of her exes. In January 2019, former NFL player Anthony Miller claimed that he discovered Sánchez was being unfaithful to him by reading her diary. However, sources told the Daily Mail that Miller was the cheater in the relationship.
Sánchez's former yoga instructor also engaged in some gossip mongering. In a 2025 blog post, Alanna Zabel claimed Sánchez confided in her that she had breast implants. Zabel further revealed that Sánchez told her she had a thing for ex-president Bill Clinton, and Zabel believes this is why Sánchez has worn revealing outfits to events where she might run into him, such as Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration. Speaking of presidents, Donald was missing from a leaked list of Sánchez and Bezos' purported wedding invitees, which was included in a March 2025 Daily Mail report about the event. However, Ivanka Trump reportedly made the cut.
The rumor about the yacht that played an important role in the couple's love story
In March 2025, a rep for the mayor of Venice told CNN that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez planned on having their wedding in his city, where they would tie the knot on Bezos' superyacht, Koru. However, a Daily Mail source denied the rep's claim about the $500 million boat — which is the subject of another rumor about Sánchez. When Bezos added a figurehead to his luxury vessel, some outlets reported that the sculpture of a woman was inspired by Sánchez. It did, after all, have a voluptuous figure just like hers and similar long, flowing hair. Its angular cheekbones and arched eyebrows made the likeness even more uncanny.
However, Sánchez shut down speculation that she was the woman watching the waves from the yacht's prow. "I'm very flattered, but it's not [me]," she told Vogue in 2023. She also joked that it was going to need a bigger bust if it hoped to match her pneumatic physique. According to Sánchez, the figurehead is supposed to be the Norse goddess Freyja.
While Bezos didn't install a carving of Sánchez on his yacht, he did propose to her there in May 2023. Much to the internet's delight, Sánchez being an engaged woman didn't stop Mark Zuckerberg from sneaking a peek at her cleavage at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration, sparking speculation that Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla Chan, would not be happy about the Facebook founder being caught in the act. And perhaps Bezos didn't appreciate his fellow billionaire's wandering eyes, either — Zuckerberg wasn't included on the leaked list of Sánchez and Bezos' famous wedding guests.