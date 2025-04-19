Scandalous Rumors About Lauren Sanchez We Can't Ignore

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' relationship got off to a turbulent start when the National Enquirer reported in 2019 that the helicopter pilot and Amazon founder were having an extramarital affair. It was just the beginning of the wealth of messy rumors that would dog Sánchez, with Us Weekly reporting that her ex, Patrick Whitesell, had been "blindsided" by her romance with the billionaire.

In 2024, Bezos denied that he was going to make himself $600 million poorer in response to a Daily Mail report that this is the amount he planned to spend on a wedding in Aspen. "This whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening," he tweeted. During her fraught journey to the altar, a raised profile also resulted in speculation that Sánchez had undergone plastic surgery and rumors about her romantic past, one of which came from the lips of one of her exes. In January 2019, former NFL player Anthony Miller claimed that he discovered Sánchez was being unfaithful to him by reading her diary. However, sources told the Daily Mail that Miller was the cheater in the relationship.

Sánchez's former yoga instructor also engaged in some gossip mongering. In a 2025 blog post, Alanna Zabel claimed Sánchez confided in her that she had breast implants. Zabel further revealed that Sánchez told her she had a thing for ex-president Bill Clinton, and Zabel believes this is why Sánchez has worn revealing outfits to events where she might run into him, such as Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration. Speaking of presidents, Donald was missing from a leaked list of Sánchez and Bezos' purported wedding invitees, which was included in a March 2025 Daily Mail report about the event. However, Ivanka Trump reportedly made the cut.

