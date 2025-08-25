Inside Lauren Sánchez Bezos And Katy Perry's Friendship

It's not known exactly how or where Katy Perry and Lauren Sánchez Bezos were first introduced, or when they decided to be regular fixtures at each other's respective life milestones. If various reports are to be believed, their friendship started sometime in 2023. And the pair have gladly made this development public on several occasions.

Indeed, the celeb BFFs are certainly no strangers to championing each other's creative endeavors. In 2024, Perry posted a gushing testimonial of Sánchez Bezos' first kids' book, "The Fly Who Flew to Space," describing it (via Hello!) as a "playful and inspiring story, a reminder to never lose that sense of wonder we're all born with."

And returning the favor, Sánchez Besos gave several shout-outs to Perry's seventh studio effort, "143," which hit the shelves around the same time. In fact, she even used one of its most anthemic numbers, "Lifetimes," to soundtrack an Instagram clip of her piloting the aircraft that her son Nikko and Perry's other half,, Orlando Bloom, skydived out of. "I guess you could call me a helicopter mum," she quipped in the caption (via People).