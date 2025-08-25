Inside Lauren Sánchez Bezos And Katy Perry's Friendship
Katy Perry has never exactly been short of friends. In 2019, she celebrated turning 35 with no fewer than 64 buds across a 10-day Egyptian cruise. Nor has she been short of celebrity pals, including "Girls" actor Allison Williams, Victoria's Secret model (and her then-boyfriend Orlando Bloom's ex-wife) Miranda Kerr, and fellow chart-topping superstar Miley Cyrus. All of whom are said to be part of her inner circle over the years.
But you can never have too many friends, and since 2023, the "I Kissed a Girl" singer appears to have struck up a particularly strong connection with the woman now married to the world's richest man. In fact, Perry and Lauren Sánchez Bezos appear to have become inseparable, enjoying each other's company at everything from birthday bashes and bachelorette parties to haute couture shows and even honeymoons! Here's a look at how they went from complete strangers to the ultimate BFFs.
Katy and Lauren first became friends in 2023
It's not known exactly how or where Katy Perry and Lauren Sánchez Bezos were first introduced, or when they decided to be regular fixtures at each other's respective life milestones. If various reports are to be believed, their friendship started sometime in 2023. And the pair have gladly made this development public on several occasions.
Indeed, the celeb BFFs are certainly no strangers to championing each other's creative endeavors. In 2024, Perry posted a gushing testimonial of Sánchez Bezos' first kids' book, "The Fly Who Flew to Space," describing it (via Hello!) as a "playful and inspiring story, a reminder to never lose that sense of wonder we're all born with."
And returning the favor, Sánchez Besos gave several shout-outs to Perry's seventh studio effort, "143," which hit the shelves around the same time. In fact, she even used one of its most anthemic numbers, "Lifetimes," to soundtrack an Instagram clip of her piloting the aircraft that her son Nikko and Perry's other half,, Orlando Bloom, skydived out of. "I guess you could call me a helicopter mum," she quipped in the caption (via People).
They double dated on a Croatian vacation
Visitors to one of Dubrovnik's busiest tourist streets no doubt did several doubles takes in August 2023 after a string of A-list celebrities, including the newly-engaged world's richest man and his fiance, all decided to take a stroll together there.
The star-studded gathering included the oft-shady Katy Perry, and Lauren Sánchez Bezos. The former was alongside her "The Lord of the Rings" actor beau, Orlando Bloom, and the latter was with her Amazon founder other half, Jeff Bezos. If that wasn't enough, "U Remind Me" hitmaker Usher was also in attendance, having just completed the first leg of his residency in Las Vegas.
All parties were dressed casually for the occasion, with Perry sporting a white long-sleeve dress that matched her husband's T-shirt, shorts, and vest combo, and Sánchez donning a black tank and green maxi skirt. It's not known exactly how long the celebrity BFFs enjoyed each other's company during their Croatian jaunt, or exactly why they'd all congregated there. But it was the first photo evidence that the pop superstar and the one-time reporter were orbiting the same circles.
Both Katy and Lauren headed into space
No, it wasn't a fever dream. Katy Perry and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, alongside Kerianne Flyn, Aisha Bowe, Gayle King, and Amanda Nguyen, really did head into space in 2025 on board the Blue Origin NS-31. And although many critics dismissed it as little more than a tone-deaf publicity stunt, the motley crew did go down in the history books, becoming the first such flight to consist solely of women in 62 years!
At a press conference held immediately after their return to Earth, Sánchez Bezos revealed (via BBC News) that she took something deeply profound from the experience. "Earth looked so quiet. It was quiet, but really alive. Protect this planet we're on, this is the only one we've got." The former journalist said she sees a future where space travel is affordable for everyone.
Perry, who chose to sing the Louis Armstrong classic, "What A Wonderful World," as the gang experienced zero gravity, was deeply moved by the unlikely and controversial mission. On the prospect of leaving her nearest and dearest back home, the "E.T." hitmaker remarked, "You're hoping you get another chance to love them again." The Grammy Award winner also expressed hope that the all-female journey inspired a sense of unity and that she brought a daisy to represent both her daughter and the beauty of Mother Earth.
Lauren helped Katy celebrate her 40th birthday
As a multi-millionaire, chart-topping superstar, Katy Perry was never going to celebrate the major milestone of her 40th birthday with a quiet drink at home. In 2024, the "Swish Swish" singer invited her closest pals to a swanky bash at the Ritz Carlton in the Swiss city of Geneva. And, of course, the guest list included a certain Lauren Sánchez Bezos.
The licensed pilot, who was joined by future husband Jeff Bezos, certainly made sure she caught attention, rolling up in a Balenciaga strapless red gown accompanied by sparkling diamond jewelry, black gloves, and a classic silver screen-inspired hairdo. She later uploaded a photo, taken by her hairstylist, Pete Burkill, from the event to Instagram to give the whole world a glimpse of her striking fashion sense.
But Perry made sure she wasn't overshadowed at her own party, sporting a very similar but slightly more dramatic look. Both the birthday girl and her new BFF stuck to the Old Hollywood theme, with the former also handing out party bags consisting of a vintage-style newspaper, Monopoly card games, and referencing the rumors that she'd taken the hottest new weight loss drug, a fake syringe labeled OzempiKP.
Katy graced Lauren's bachelorette party
After being invited to Katy Perry's old-school Hollywood 40th birthday bash in Geneva, Lauren Sánchez Bezos then returned the favor by asking the "Teenage Dream" singer to attend her own European shindig: a bachelorette party held at Paris' exclusive Cheval Blanc hotel. And even though she was in the midst of a world tour at the time, the chart-topper still managed to show up.
In May 2025, Sánchez uploaded a monochromatic snap from the event to Instagram that boasted several other members of the modern American elite. There were two members of the country's most famous reality TV dynasty, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, a former Desperate Housewife in the shape of Eva Longoria, and Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson. Clearly not in the club of people who clearly don't like Sánchez Bezos was October Gonzalez, now married to the bride's first husband — and father of her son Nikko — Tony Gonzalez.
And the philanthropist paid a special tribute to the 11 women who'd made the effort with a heartfelt caption: "Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the women who've lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way," she gushed (via Vogue).
Katy didn't attend Lauren's wedding
Although she took time out from her "Lifetimes" world tour to attend Lauren Sánchez Bezos' bachelorette party, Katy Perry sadly couldn't do the same when the former journalist actually walked down the aisle during an extravagant multi-day celebration in Venice.
Indeed, the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer was forced to miss what many described as the wedding of the year, having already been booked to play the Adelaide Entertainment Centre for four consecutive shows at the end of June 2025. Of course, that didn't stop the media from going into overdrive, with many outlets claiming that the no-show was down to the fact that Orlando Bloom — the partner of seven years Perry had just split from — would be gracing the ceremony.
Sánchez Bezos, who has a lengthy relationship history of her own, proved there were no hard feelings when she remarked on a carousel of snaps Perry uploaded to Instagram from her time Down Under, captioned, "Mood: Quokka." "We miss you Katy," the blushing bride wrote.
Katy crashed Lauren's honeymoon
Katy Perry sure had a novel way of making amends for failing to show at her new BFF Lauren Sánchez Bezos' wedding. "The One That Got Away" singer, who was forced to miss the event due to her "Lifetimes" world tour commitments, joined the newlywed on her honeymoon. And even more bizarrely, so did Orlando Bloom.
Yes, in July 2025, Perry and Bloom were spotted soaking up the sun on Jeff Bezos' superyacht as it sailed around the Mediterranean. Judging by the carefree pics taken by the paparazzi, the pair, who'd also brought their daughter Daisy Dove on board, appeared to be getting on like a house on fire.
Bloom, who had been in attendance to watch Sánchez Bezos walk down the aisle over a glitzy four-day weekend in Venice, and Perry later joined the married couple for lunch on the Amalfi Coast. But could the bride, who's often been the subject of many scandalous rumors we can't ignore, have had an ulterior motive for inviting the couple on such a personal retreat?
Lauren reportedly tried to reunite Katy with Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may have announced that they were "shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," according to People, but that didn't stop Lauren Sánchez Bezos from playing Cupid.
An anonymous source claimed that the philanthropist had invited the recently separated couple to join her and her husband, Jeff Bezos, on their honeymoon on the Amalfi Coast in the hope that they'd rediscover their romantic spark. Apparently, Sánchez Bezos deliberately seated the pair next to each other for everything from excursions to meals in the belief that they were destined to be together forever.
Only time will tell whether Sánchez Bezos' alleged meddling will have the desired effect. But Perry and Bloom certainly don't appear to mind being in each other's company. In a carousel of images from the vacation posted by the latter, the A-listers are seen enjoying some family time with their daughter Daisy Dove and Flynn, the "Deep Cover" actor's son from his marriage to Miranda Kerr. Although, could another Instagram move hint that his split with Perry is messier than we realized?
Katy and Lauren reunited at Paris Fashion Week
Katy Perry and Lauren Sánchez Bezos can't seem to keep away from each other. Indeed, just a few days after the pair were seen with ex-boyfriend Orlando Bloom and new husband Jeff Bezos, respectively, enjoying lunch on the Amalfi Coast, they further staked their claim as the showbiz world's most stylish BFFs with a jaunt to Paris Fashion Week: specifically, Balenciaga's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show.
Alongside the likes of Cardi B and Nicole Kidman, the duo enjoyed a front row view of the final Balenciaga show directed by celebrated creative director Demna. And both showed their love of the luxury fashion house in their own outfits, with Sánchez Bezos sporting a black, tailored coat dress complete with footwear and clutch bag, and Perry a blazer mini-dress, black stilettos, and oval glasses.
The pair were also seen reuniting with Kim Kardashian, who, like Perry, had graced Sánchez Bezos' glitzy bachelorette party in the French capital, before heading out for lunch at the exclusive Parisian eatery L'Avenue.