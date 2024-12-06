We Can't Get Over Blue Ivy's Impressive Style Transformation

Blue Ivy Carter may be Beyoncé's twin, but she inherited much more than her famous mother's beauty. She's also inherited Beyoncé's enviable style. Just as Beyoncé has been a fashion icon since the '90s, Blue Ivy has become a fashion beacon for the new generation. From the moment she was old enough to walk, Blue Ivy was sporting everything from chic, age-appropriate streetwear to couture gowns with Beyoncé on the red carpet. But first, we have to talk about how Blue Ivy has had her finger on the pulse of fashion since virtually forever. Blue Ivy reached boss status at an early age, requiring a personal stylist by the time she entered first grade. He's none other than longtime Beyoncé employee Manuel A. Mendez.

Although most stylists would hyperventilate at the prospect of being in charge of Blue Ivy's wardrobe, Mendez has definitely risen to the challenge, orchestrating some of the tween's most iconic looks (which we'll get to below). As for his process? During a 2019 video tour with Women Wear Daily, Mendez shared a bit about his routine as a stylist, revealing how his visions for Blue Ivy come to life. "We made some pieces for Blue," shared Mendez when discussing one of his manufacturers. "I sent them a mood board. He was really in my story and my world and was able to come up with these really wearable art pieces." Basically? Styling Blue Ivy is a big deal. And whether she's rocking a Mendez-approved look or not, she's had quite the style transformation over the years.