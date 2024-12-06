We Can't Get Over Blue Ivy's Impressive Style Transformation
Blue Ivy Carter may be Beyoncé's twin, but she inherited much more than her famous mother's beauty. She's also inherited Beyoncé's enviable style. Just as Beyoncé has been a fashion icon since the '90s, Blue Ivy has become a fashion beacon for the new generation. From the moment she was old enough to walk, Blue Ivy was sporting everything from chic, age-appropriate streetwear to couture gowns with Beyoncé on the red carpet. But first, we have to talk about how Blue Ivy has had her finger on the pulse of fashion since virtually forever. Blue Ivy reached boss status at an early age, requiring a personal stylist by the time she entered first grade. He's none other than longtime Beyoncé employee Manuel A. Mendez.
Although most stylists would hyperventilate at the prospect of being in charge of Blue Ivy's wardrobe, Mendez has definitely risen to the challenge, orchestrating some of the tween's most iconic looks (which we'll get to below). As for his process? During a 2019 video tour with Women Wear Daily, Mendez shared a bit about his routine as a stylist, revealing how his visions for Blue Ivy come to life. "We made some pieces for Blue," shared Mendez when discussing one of his manufacturers. "I sent them a mood board. He was really in my story and my world and was able to come up with these really wearable art pieces." Basically? Styling Blue Ivy is a big deal. And whether she's rocking a Mendez-approved look or not, she's had quite the style transformation over the years.
Blue Ivy went viral for shushing her parents
Iconic peeps need iconic digs. In 2018, Blue Ivy Carter went viral for shushing her parents during singer Camila Cabello's speech at the Grammys. While Cabello, a Cuban-Mexican immigrant, was delivering an impassioned speech about the importance of the Dream Act, which provides protection for immigrants who relocated to the U.S. as children, the camera panned to Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who'd joined in with the crowd to applaud her courageous words. Blue Ivy, who was sitting in between her famous parents, seemed to "shush" them (in a respectful way). The unexpected moment subtly caught her parents off guard and inspired chatter online for days afterward.
However, the shushing wasn't the only memorable thing about this particular evening. Blue Ivy's outfit also inspired chatter. Contrasting her parents' all-black numbers, Blue Ivy donned an all-white ensemble — a Valery Kovalska tuxedo pantsuit with a long, frilly train. She accessorized the look with a pair of strappy silver shoes. To complete the look, the then-six-year-old wore her natural locks up in a chic, curly bun. Proving just how iconic the 'fit was, Valery Kovalska posted a snapshot of the look in September 2024. "A #throwback to the @recordingacademy 2018 Awards when @beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy wore a custom-made white tuxedo by #ValeryKovalska," the brand posted.
Blue Ivy accompanied Beyoncé to The Lion King premiere
Blue Ivy Carter has been confirmed as a cast member in "Mufasa: The Lion King," the live-action follow-up to 2019's "The Lion King," which starred her famous mother, Beyoncé. "Blue Ivy doesn't sing in the movie. She is a thespian! I gotta be honest about that. She is a thespian," Barry Jenkins said about Blue Ivy's creative contributions to EW in August 2024. But don't think that because Blue Ivy wasn't an official cast member the first go around, that she wasn't heavily incorporated into the press tour. In fact, Blue Ivy accompanied Beyoncé to the red carpet, and you know that means — she totally embraced her proximity to high fashion.
As you can see, Beyoncé showed up to the red carpet wearing a blinged-out Alexander McQueen blazer, fashioned into a gown by adding a translucent black skirt at the hem. Blue Ivy, for her part, wore a slightly less blingy version of the look. While Beyoncé's blazer was covered in enough crystals to nearly enshroud the black base, Blue Ivy's flashiness was confined to her shoulder areas. She wore a white dress shirt underneath. Similarly, she also wore a long, frilly skirt. Of course, Blue Ivy also matched Beyoncé in the hair department. As the singer rocked cornrows patterned into finger waves, Blue Ivy wore a more age-appropriate style: two braided space buns with braids hanging down her back.
Blue Ivy Carter debuted at the Renaissance Tour
Beyoncé's Renaissance tour was full of groundbreaking moments, but none of them made quite the impact as Blue Ivy's stage debut. For many of the iconic shows, Blue Ivy put on her dancing shoes and performed as one of her famous mother's background dancers for a mini-medley of songs, including "Black Parade" and more. In addition to proving to the world that she definitely inherited Beyoncé's rhythm, she also flaunted an arsenal of cool tour costumes. Unsurprisingly, the tween went through quite a few wardrobe changes during the tour — usually teen-friendly variations of Beyoncé's looks.
By the end of the tour, Blue Ivy and the other dancers had gone through every color and style on the wheel. However, one of the most iconic looks was the matching camouflage number that the mother-daughter pair wore during one of the shows. While Beyoncé wore a long-sleeved, midriff-baring camouflage top with baggy camo pants with thigh-high cutouts, Blue Ivy opted for a long-sleeved camo top and matching baggy pants. Another key difference was the large orange square outlining Blue Ivy's pockets. Juxtaposing her mother's long, blonde mane, Blue Ivy wore her hair in long, curly microbraids styled in a high ponytail.
Blue Ivy accompanied Jay-Z to the Grammy's
In 2024, Jay-Z received the Dr. Dre Impact Award during the Grammys. And while his wife, Beyoncé, was definitely in attendance during the festive event, it was his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who stood next to him as he tossed a few words at the crowd. Unsurprisingly, Jay-Z even gave Blue Ivy a shout-out during his speech, calling back to his previous mention of her during the awards. "I used to say this was a sippy cup for Blue, but Blue's grown up now — she doesn't take sippy cups," said the rapper. "Plus, she has her own Grammys," he added, prompting applause from the audience. What a flex!
Of course, you're here for what Blue Ivy was wearing. So Blue Ivy, who's also had a stunning height transformation, wore a gorgeous, off-the-shoulder white gown that stopped mid-calf, giving her white boots just enough room to shine. In case you were wondering, the dress was from Vivienne Westwood. And no, you cannot purchase it, as it was a piece made exclusively for Blue Ivy. Additionally, Blue Ivy wore her hair in long, waist-length micro braids with spiral curls at the end. If you ask us, this was undoubtedly one of Blue Ivy's best fashion moments thus far (though we know she's only really just getting started).
Blue Ivy let her hair down at Sabrina Carpenter's concert
Blue Ivy Carter has already made great strides in her career. However, that doesn't mean that she doesn't find time to enjoy leisurely activities with her downtime. In November, Blue Ivy became one of the thousands of Sabrina Carpenter fans who have had the pleasure of seeing her perform live. Embracing the full concert experience, Blue Ivy dressed in a blue top, a white skirt, and white boots. She also wore red face paint with lip-print designs – the same kind that Carpenter has popularized over the course of her tour. Lastly, Blue Ivy changed up her hair a bit, weaving a few honey-blonde highlights into her signature braids.
🚨| Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy attended @SabrinaAnnLynn's #LAShortnSweet last night. pic.twitter.com/a38w6tdVDb
— Sabrina Carpenter All-News 💋 (@SCANews_) November 18, 2024
So far, Carpenter hasn't acknowledged Blue Ivy's presence at the concert or commented on her attendance on social media. But it's highly likely that she was beside herself. After all, the "Espresso" singer is a huge Beyoncé fan and has even met her! "I was walking from the bathroom, and she was walking to the bathroom," shared Carpenter in an interview about their encounter. "So, anyways ... she stopped my friend, and she was like, 'Wait, Is that who I think it is?' and I was like, 'Wait, no ... switch it ... I'm supposed to stop you.'" Beyoncé then introduced herself as "B," a moment that left a lasting impression on the pop star. "The fact that she even acknowledged my existence ... it made me really excited."