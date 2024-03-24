Inappropriate Outfits We Can't Believe Kristen Stewart Wore

Kristen Stewart's DGAF attitude towards critics of her fashion choices is truly aspirational. But while it makes for some exciting style moments, K-Stew is not infallible; the "Love Lies Bleeding" star has also made some fashion decisions that are hard to love.

Stewart has had to fight for her right to wear what she pleases. In 2018, she staged a seeming red-carpet rebellion against the Cannes Film Festival's rumored dress code that requires women to wear high heels by taking hers off. She'd previously shared her opinion of the outdated, sexist rule in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I feel that you can't ask people that anymore. It's just a given. If you're not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, you can't ask me either," the "Spencer" actor said. And while Stewart wore a replica of Princess Diana's wedding dress for the sake of her art, she expressed relief that Cannes no longer considered pants verboten for women.

Stewart also defended herself against critics of her already iconic 2024 Rolling Stone cover. On "The Late Show," she suggested that people who had a problem with it "are sexist and homophobic." But while she might look effortlessly cool defying gender norms in a jock strap, some of her most questionable outfit choices have us concerned that she might be getting a bit too comfortable going pantsless.