Inappropriate Outfits We Can't Believe Kristen Stewart Wore
Kristen Stewart's DGAF attitude towards critics of her fashion choices is truly aspirational. But while it makes for some exciting style moments, K-Stew is not infallible; the "Love Lies Bleeding" star has also made some fashion decisions that are hard to love.
Stewart has had to fight for her right to wear what she pleases. In 2018, she staged a seeming red-carpet rebellion against the Cannes Film Festival's rumored dress code that requires women to wear high heels by taking hers off. She'd previously shared her opinion of the outdated, sexist rule in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I feel that you can't ask people that anymore. It's just a given. If you're not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, you can't ask me either," the "Spencer" actor said. And while Stewart wore a replica of Princess Diana's wedding dress for the sake of her art, she expressed relief that Cannes no longer considered pants verboten for women.
Stewart also defended herself against critics of her already iconic 2024 Rolling Stone cover. On "The Late Show," she suggested that people who had a problem with it "are sexist and homophobic." But while she might look effortlessly cool defying gender norms in a jock strap, some of her most questionable outfit choices have us concerned that she might be getting a bit too comfortable going pantsless.
She looked ready to star in a Showgirls remake
For the premiere of "Love Lies Bleeding," Kristen Stewart decided to rock a look that was daringly different from her usual red carpet fare. But her apron-like bodysuit by Bettter had open sides, making it reminiscent of some of Bianca Censori's most outrageous outfits (and who wants to be reminded of whatever is going on with that whole bizarre style situation?). The cut of the crotch was also rather slim, putting her at risk of suffering a wardrobe malfunction.
Stewart wore a pair of black pantyhose underneath the bodysuit, providing her with some modicum of additional coverage. She was also sporting a black blazer with white cuffs on the sleeves, but she wore it pulled down off her shoulders. This ensured that the revealing sides of her bodysuit weren't hidden from view. A pair of black pointy-toe heels completed her look.
While the ensemble was actually quite figure-flattering, Stewart looked like she was about to grab her tray and start serving drinks at a Vegas casino. "Love Lies Bleeding" is set in the world of female bodybuilding, so maybe the bodysuit was supposed to be a nod to the leotards that competitors wear. If this is what Stewart was going for, choosing a different color palette and perhaps altering the styling would have made it a more successful reference and kept it from reading showgirl.
Her cozy but confusing sweater underwear
Kristen Stewart is forcing us to rethink what constitutes sweater weather. During her March 2024 press tour for "Love Lies Bleeding," she stepped out on the streets of NYC rocking another unique ensemble that didn't quite hit all the right notes. It included a crisp, beige button-down top with rolled-up sleeves. Stewart wore the shirt unbuttoned from the collar down to show off her nude Victoria's Secret bra. Her bottoms were a pair of off-white, cable-knit undies with brown trim — yup, sweater underwear. Stewart completed her outfit with nude pantyhose and burgundy pointed heels. Her shoes were color-coordinated with her sunglasses, which had octagonal lenses.
The point of sweater material is to keep its wearer warm, so why make it ineffectual by using it to construct thick panties? The extra bulk reminded some people of a diaper. "Trying too hard! Looks like a toddler wearing training nappy-pants!" wrote one Facebook user. "What in the Jackie-O tweed coochie-cutters is that?" read a Redditor's reaction to the look. According to Page Six, Stewart's Brunello Cucinelli briefs were cashmere, so at least they probably weren't itchy.
The actor did once tell Vanity Fair, "It's boring if I look like everyone else. I like to be different, even if other people don't like what I'm wearing." She certainly accomplished that mission.
The pajamas that will haunt your nightmares
Kristen Stewart has long repped Chanel, but she did a poor job promoting the label at the Venice Film Festival in 2021. Of course, Chanel deserves some of the blame for designing her dud of an outfit. Stewart completely transformed into Princess Diana for the movie "Spencer," which was premiering at the festival. This meant that she got to revisit some of Lady Di's greatest fashion moments, which included some Chanel pieces. "The fact that Diana had a relationship with that house, too, was such a cool congruency," Stewart told Vogue. But it's difficult to imagine the people's princess stepping out in Stewart's Chanel Fall 2021 Haute Couture ensemble. It included a powder blue mini-dress with a smocked waist. A floppy black bow was tacked on at the waistline, creating a harsh, dark line that dissected Stewart's body down to the hemline. She paired the top with a white ankle-length pant. Both of the chiffon garments featured the same lace trim.
The outfit looked like a pair of sad pajamas. Its color also clashed horribly with Stewart's vibrant white pumps, pale skin, and hair, which was a brassy blond hue. The top was long enough to serve as a dress, making the pants seem superfluous. But without them, the outfit would have been even more nightmarish — Stewart would have looked like one of the creepy twins from "The Shining."
Her messy Met Gala mashup
The strapless Balenciaga by Nicolas Ghesquière dress Kristen Stewart wore to the 2012 Met Gala somehow managed to be both chaotic and boring. The top half featured a black-and-silver geometric pattern that seemed to be inspired by an animal print. There was no cohesion between the bodice and the skirt, which featured a color-block pattern in red, black, and blue. The silhouette of the knee-length dress was also a major snore — some sort of unconventional structural element or a dramatic skirt would have improved it greatly. The Met Gala theme that year was Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations, so perhaps half of Stewart's dress represented Elsa Schiaparelli's work; the other half referenced Miuccia Prada's designs; and they were, indeed, having an impossible conversation.
Stewart's distracting shoes also felt disconnected from the rest of her outfit. The heels featured white laces that covered the tops of her feet, and the design just screamed, "I'd so rather be wearing my Converse right now!" The ensemble landed the "Happiest Season" star on E! News' worst-dressed list, where the outlet deemed it "so casually inappropriate for [the] Met Gala."
Her wardrobe malfunction at an awards show
At the 2014 Hollywood Film Awards, Kristen Stewart was about to invite Julianne Moore on stage to honor her work in the movie "Still Alice" when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction. Stewart had on a Chanel Fall 2014 Couture design that was a seamless merging of sweetness and strength. It was a strapless white mini-dress with a flared skirt and gray trim. A matching gray beaded overlay with a turtleneck covered her chest. Unfortunately, it didn't cover enough of it.
Stewart's dress slid down as she spoke, causing her to suffer a nip slip. Cameras captured the mishap, which would have been much worse without the overlay. Still, it was such a big deal at the time that Hollywood Life had a source weigh-in on how Stewart felt about the incident. She purportedly shrugged it off. "If people want to see her naked she'd rather it be from the movies she has done with nudity but this happened and she has already forgotten about it," the insider shared. This does sound like how K-Stew would react. She later experienced a nip slip that wasn't captured on camera at the 2021 Met Gala, telling People it happened while she was chatting with Emma Raducanu and Whitney Peak. "They look like I'm scaring them. I look down, and literally my [nipple] is in their faces," she recalled. "I was like, 'Okay, sorry, I'll put that away now.'"