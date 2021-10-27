How Did Kristen Stewart Really Feel Wearing A Replica Of Princess Diana's Wedding Dress?
Kristen Stewart is playing the role of a lifetime in the film "Spencer," taking a stab at portraying Princess Diana of Wales. As we all know, Diana was arguably one of the most famous figures in a generation, and her tragic death makes her life story all the more fascinating – and difficult at the same time. While many people have played Diana before Stewart (and there are sure to be several that play her after), the actor has reflected on what it was like to play such an iconic woman and how she handled wanting to do it justice.
"So I knew there was no way to play this part perfectly, and therefore it was easier. Or at least easier to not be so intimidated and so daunted," Stewart told IndieWire at the Toronto Film Festival. "I could only be my version of that and kind of hope that if I learned everything about her and absorbed her and kind of meld, and be both me and her in some sort of weird way, it was going to be the best version."
According to IMDb, the film, coming November, covers many aspects of Diana's life but focuses on the moment when Diana decided to leave Prince Charles over the Christmas holiday, a massive headline at the time. Yep, something that was even bigger than the demise of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. So what went through Stewart's head when she wore a replica of Diana's wedding dress?
Kristen Stewart says wearing Diana's dress was 'spooky'
While it may be a great honor to portray the great Princess Diana Spencer, it also gives people many other feels. While we aren't Kristen Stewart-level actors, we can imagine that it would be a little bit of a wild experience to play such an iconic figure in history. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Stewart revealed how she felt when she put on the late Diana's wedding dress replica, and her answer is telling of the late royal's magnitude.
Stewart gave a little bit of background first, explaining how the scene was set. "When we put that dress on, it is embedded in a montage that kind of flashed her life before you. Even though the movie takes place over a three-day period and even though I play her as a speculatively 29, 30-year-old person, we still wanted to give a taste of the scope of her life," she shared. "Kind of touch on every part, even if it was in kind of lyrical dance."
But when she slipped on the replica wedding dress, she had all sorts of feelings. "And the wedding dress is embedded in that montage, and putting that on was a spooky day," Stewart noted. The actor also revealed that her director, Pablo Larraín, encouraged her to channel all of the emotions into her character and she described it as a "let your heartbreak in a moment." Ugh, be still our hearts!