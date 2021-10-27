How Did Kristen Stewart Really Feel Wearing A Replica Of Princess Diana's Wedding Dress?

Kristen Stewart is playing the role of a lifetime in the film "Spencer," taking a stab at portraying Princess Diana of Wales. As we all know, Diana was arguably one of the most famous figures in a generation, and her tragic death makes her life story all the more fascinating – and difficult at the same time. While many people have played Diana before Stewart (and there are sure to be several that play her after), the actor has reflected on what it was like to play such an iconic woman and how she handled wanting to do it justice.

"So I knew there was no way to play this part perfectly, and therefore it was easier. Or at least easier to not be so intimidated and so daunted," Stewart told IndieWire at the Toronto Film Festival. "I could only be my version of that and kind of hope that if I learned everything about her and absorbed her and kind of meld, and be both me and her in some sort of weird way, it was going to be the best version."

According to IMDb, the film, coming November, covers many aspects of Diana's life but focuses on the moment when Diana decided to leave Prince Charles over the Christmas holiday, a massive headline at the time. Yep, something that was even bigger than the demise of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. So what went through Stewart's head when she wore a replica of Diana's wedding dress?