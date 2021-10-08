What Did Kristen Stewart Regret About Playing Princess Diana?

Kristen Stewart is about to take her career to a whole new level starring as Princess Diana in the upcoming film, "Spencer." The movie, which centers around three pivotal days in the tragically late royal's life over the Christmas holidays, isn't even out yet (its official release is November 5), but critics are saying the "Twilight" actor delivered a performance that could very well bring her first-ever Oscar — one she would surely deserve given how much she's put into this role.

In preparation for the part, Steward told InStyle that she hired a dialect coach to perfect Diana's accent, as well as spent hours upon hours watching, reading, and listening to old interviews so she could better understand the Princess of Wales. "In terms of research, I've gotten through two-and-a-half biographies, and I'm finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie. It's one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don't want to just play Diana — I want to know her implicitly." She also shared with The Sun, "To be honest, I've now consumed pretty much all there is to consume in terms of videos and interviews. I've watched everything that you could hear or see. I even go to sleep with it on."

Despite Stewart's dedication to portraying Diana, the role came with challenges and, indeed, one regret.