What Did Kristen Stewart Regret About Playing Princess Diana?
Kristen Stewart is about to take her career to a whole new level starring as Princess Diana in the upcoming film, "Spencer." The movie, which centers around three pivotal days in the tragically late royal's life over the Christmas holidays, isn't even out yet (its official release is November 5), but critics are saying the "Twilight" actor delivered a performance that could very well bring her first-ever Oscar — one she would surely deserve given how much she's put into this role.
In preparation for the part, Steward told InStyle that she hired a dialect coach to perfect Diana's accent, as well as spent hours upon hours watching, reading, and listening to old interviews so she could better understand the Princess of Wales. "In terms of research, I've gotten through two-and-a-half biographies, and I'm finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie. It's one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don't want to just play Diana — I want to know her implicitly." She also shared with The Sun, "To be honest, I've now consumed pretty much all there is to consume in terms of videos and interviews. I've watched everything that you could hear or see. I even go to sleep with it on."
Despite Stewart's dedication to portraying Diana, the role came with challenges and, indeed, one regret.
Kristen Stewart felt 'disloyal' playing Princess Diana for this one reason
In an interview with the Daily Mail, Kristen Stewart admitted she has one regret about playing Princess Diana — that she's "not a mum yet." She explained that "it's the one part of playing her that I felt disloyal about" given how incredibly close Di was to her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. The actor that said the late royal was most "untouchable" when she was around her children, describing her as "this feral animal you wouldn't dare accost."
Still, playing such a beloved figure made Stewart feel all of the feels, as one might imagine. "She just really did have this overriding, disarming, beautiful energy," the star said, adding that "inhabiting her made me feel taller, and made me feel I could dance. I felt her power in a f***ing beautiful way." Stewart previously told Entertainment Weekly it was challenging playing someone who was "very sadly and very ironically, one of the most unknowable people in history." This is why she told the Daily Mail that "the chances of 'mucking this up,' as a Brit might say, were far greater than doing a 'good job'."
Based on early reviews – and despite some expected royal blowback — it's quite clear Stewart did not "muck" this role up.