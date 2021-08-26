Kristen Stewart's Portrayal Of Princess Diana Is Causing A Stir. Here's Why

With the release of the "Spencer" trailer, the internet immediately reacted to Kristen Stewart's portrayal of Diana. If anyone had doubts about the initial casting, this video is proof that Stewart as Diana is uncanny. In fact, her portrayal of Diana follows a similar tension and style to Emma Corrin's Diana in "The Crown," as well as Elizabeth Debicki's, who is the third actor to play Diana on the series.

"Spencer" director Pablo Larraín previously explained to Deadline why he chose Stewart for the part. "To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery," he explained. "Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need." Calling her a "force of nature," Larraín said that "the way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it's very beautiful to see."

Although audiences are just now seeing the trailer for the Diana biopic, Stewart has been working on perfecting the role and honoring the late princess. In November 2020, Stewart told InStyle about putting her all into the historical figure. "The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice," she said at the time. "In terms of research, I've gotten through two and a half biographies. ... It's one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don't want to just play Diana — I want to know her implicitly."