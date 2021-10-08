Why Royal Experts Believe William And Harry Will Be Angry Over The New Princess Diana Movie

In August 1997, the world came to a screeching halt following Princess Diana's tragic and untimely death. Diana, who was widely revered by the public, was known for her undeniable beauty and charming personality — but beyond the surface, what really put her over with the public was her enduring charity work. According to TIME, Diana was, at one point, linked to more than 100 charities and even risked her life by visiting Angolan minefields to help de-mine the African country.

When news of Diana's unexpected death made airwaves, not only was the public was left reeling, but also her two children: Prince William and Prince Harry. The children, who were respectively 15 and 12 at the time of Diana's death, were immediately launched into a whirlwind of emotions — having to mourn their mother's death alongside dealing with the unending public meddling. And during a 2017 interview with BBC, William stated that even 20 years after his mother's death, he still felt "shock within me" (per Telegraph).

Diana's death was a tragedy that so profoundly impacted the world that, even in recent times, she's still being immortalized on-screen. From Netflix's "The Crown" to "Spencer," the late princess has left an indelible mark on society and culture that will continue to reign supreme for a lifetime to come. However, "Spencer" has drawn criticism, with many royal experts claiming William and Harry will be upset at their late mother's depiction in the film. Why so? Here's what experts had to say.