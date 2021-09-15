How Did The Royal Family Acknowledge Prince Harry's Birthday?

Last year, Prince Harry celebrated his first birthday after Megxit. He, Meghan Markle, and their toddler son — Archie Mountbatten-Windsor — had quit the monarchy to make a new life for themselves across the pond. Besides the move, he and Meghan were also struggling emotionally after the loss of their unborn baby in July 2020. In an elegant op-ed for "The New York Times", the Duchess of Sussex described her and Harry's heartbreaking grief about her miscarriage. She wrote, "I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband's hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears." Meghan added that she watched "my husband's heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine".

Twelve months later, Harry's life looks very different. On the financial front, he has signed Spotify, Netflix, and book deals worth millions. Not bad for a guy who claimed that had it not been for his inheritance from Princess Diana, he would not have been able to start a new life for him and his family in the U.S. This year, he spoke his truth, supported charities he was passionate about, and welcomed a new child after the loss of their second. Harry and Meghan's daughter, Lilibet Diana, certainly is the crown jewel that, together with Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, completes their family unit. Now 37 years old, Harry has every reason to celebrate. And the royal family thinks so too. Here's how they reached out to him.