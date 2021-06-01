Are Prince Harry's Interviews Creating New Concerns For Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry has been making headlines consistently over the past few weeks, starting back in early March when his interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on CBS. The Duke of Sussex's latest venture — his AppleTV+ docuseries with Oprah Winfrey called "The Me You Can't See" — has earned him some additional time in the media's spotlight. As part of the series, Harry has chosen to speak out candidly about several of the things that he has gone through in his life, including the depression and anxiety that he has felt over the years since losing his mother when he was just a teenager.

Although Harry does have the support of his wife, Meghan Markle, as he advocates for mental health while discussing his own, a source claims that the Duchess of Sussex has some serious concerns stemming from Harry's recent appearances — such as his sit-down with Dax Shepard on the May 13 episode of the actor's Armchair Expert podcast. While some of the things that Harry has opened up about have been well-received by the public, other things that Harry has been discussing, such as the way in which his father has treated him over the years, have not received the highest of praise. Keep reading to find out what one source had to say about Meghan's new fears.