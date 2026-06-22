Why General Hospital Fans Are Worried About Kirsten Storms

Kirsten Storms has had a lot on her plate. After facing personal and health issues, she announced she was taking a break from "General Hospital" and moving to Tennessee in July 2025. However, fans grew concerned after she started making what many deemed to be erratic social media posts in subsequent months. The pieces of the puzzle began to fall into place as information about Storms' complicated relationship with ex-husband Brandon Barash surfaced later that year.

In December 2025, Barash filed to get full custody of their daughter on claims that Storms was facing mental health struggles. In his petition, he contended his ex had experienced "repeated episodes of melting down, being triggered, hearing things/voices that weren't there" (via People). In April 2026, Barash was granted an emergency restraining order against Storms amid what he described as a "mental health crisis," according to People. Throughout the legal battle, Storms made several Instagram posts about having her Nashville apartment broken into and her phone hacked, which many thought fit into Barash's paranoia narrative.

"General Hospital" fans expressed as much in an April 2026 Reddit post. "Heartbreaking. I knew something wasn't right from her Instagram posts," one user wrote. For her part, Storms sought to set the record straight, claiming she reported her apartment and privacy situation before Barash took her to court. "The circumstances have been twisted into something that it shouldn't be," she wrote in a June 2026 Instagram post. She also noted her acting career might be over. "I can't say I will feel comfortable heading back to Los Angeles and returning to work." It's a complicated situation all around, especially considering everything else Storms has gone through.